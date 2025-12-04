A Batman Comic Cover Promised The Greatest Detective Team-Up Ever – And Didn't Deliver

Everyone knows that Batman is the world's greatest detective. It's an aspect of the character that has gone somewhat overlooked in the films, at least until Matt Reeves focused on the Dark Knight's detective prowess in his emo caped crusader outing "The Batman." But if there's one fictional character who has Gotham's protector beat when it comes to detective work it's Sherlock Holmes. In fact, the Bat was once bested by this iconic investigator in a team-up story that wasn't actually a team-up at all.

In 1987, "Detective Comics" reached its 50th anniversary, and what better way to commemorate the occasion than by having the two most well-known detectives in all of fiction team up to solve a case. That's what the cover of "Detective Comics" #572 promised, anyway. The anniversary issue, which should have been one of the best Batman comics ever, featured Sherlock Holmes hunched over a book with Batman over his shoulder as the pair seemingly pored over the details of a case together. It was a misleading illustration to say the least.

Though Sherlock Holmes might not have held the same cultural sway as Batman in 1987, this was surely a momentous occasion in the latter's history. It was also a no-brainer considering the title of the comics in which Batman made his debut all the way back in 1939 as well as the fact a key facet of his character was his investigative ability. As such, fans were surely hyped to see Holmes and the Dark Knight put their collective detecting skills to work. Unfortunately, they never really got any such thing — though they did get Batman literally saving the Queen of England from a book bomb.