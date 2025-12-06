Why Neill Blomkamp's Alien 5 Movie Died, Explained By Sigourney Weaver

There seem to be two types of "Alien" fans in the world. In one camp, there are people who like the slow, ineffable dread of Ridley Scott's 1979 film "Alien," and who appreciate the series as a particularly well-done, atmospheric monster movie. This camp likes to see unstoppable monsters stalking and killing human meat, merely because it is an aggressive, chaos-driven predator. In the other camp, there are people who like the blustering, high-octane action of James Cameron's 1986 sequel "Aliens." That film features overconfident marines armed with machine guns who can blast through monsters.

The "Alien" series has been torn between these two concepts ever since, with half of the "Alien" sequels skewing toward the undefined evils of the cosmos, and the other half being more action/fight oriented. All the debates over the "Alien" franchise seems to boil down to this fundamental schism.

Filmmaker Neill Blomkamp is clearly in the "action" camp. Back in 2015, Blomkamp announced that he was working on an "Alien" film that would ignore the events of all the "Alien" sequels made since 1986. His new film would essentially be "Aliens 2," telling a more action-packed story. The project got a lot of attention, and both Sigourney Weaver and James Cameron announced in 2016 that they would indeed be interested in helping Blomkamp out with his project. He released a lot of tantalizing concept art. Sadly, the project stalled repeatedly, facing delay after delay. The flick was officially proclaimed dead in 2022.

The website AVPGalaxyNews recently attended an "Alien" screening in France, where Weaver was on hand. When asked why "Aliens 2" never happened, Weaver theorized that it was all because Ridley Scott wanted control of the series back, effectively killing any ancillary projects. Scott went on to make "Alien: Covenant" in 2017.