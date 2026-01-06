You're Not A Denzel Washington Fan If You Haven't Seen His '90s War Movie

Edward Zwick's "Courage Under Fire," released in 1996, was the second time the director collaborated with star Denzel Washington. The first was their 1989 Civil War film "Glory," a notable hit and a memorable Oscar darling. "Glory" was nominated for five Academy Awards and won three, for its sound, for its cinematography (by Freddie Francis), and for Denzel Washington's performance. Although Washington was a notable Hollywood presence before "Glory," Zwick's film cemented his status as one of his generation's best actors. It stood to reason that Zwick and Washington would work together again.

"Courage Under Fire" was another drama about the military, but this time, it surrounded the scandals and obfuscation involved with the war in the Persian Gulf during the George H.W. Bush administration. Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Nathaniel Serling, a man living with a secret. Years before, during the Gulf War, it seems Serling accidentally blew up one of his own tanks, killing a fellow officer. The matter was covered up, and Serling now works a military desk job. In this position, he is asked to determine the wartime valor of a fallen soldier named Colonel Karen Walden (Meg Ryan in flashbacks).

The film follows Serling's investigation into Walden's wartime actions. The story goes that Walden, a helicopter pilot, flew in to rescue a platoon of soldiers that was under enemy fire. She improvises an explosive in the heat of battle, and blew up an enemy tank. Her helicopter was shot down, however, and by the time a secondary rescue copter was dispatched, Walden had been killed. Walden stands to be awarded a Medal of Honor for her actions (she would be the first woman to be granted such an honor) ... until some conflicting testimony arises. Maybe, it's theorized, none of that is true.