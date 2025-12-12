Wake Up Dead Man Provides One Shocking First For The Knives Out Series

Do not cross the threshold of the church if you haven't seen "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" — because massive spoilers, including the identity of the killer or killers, follow! (In fact, spoilers for all three "Knives Out" movies ahead!)

For movies that bill themselves as murder mysteries, there's a surprising lack of murders in the "Knives Out" franchise — but the third movie, "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," doesn't just provide a pile of dead bodies. It also kills the killers. Let me explain.

In writer-director Rian Johnson's clever first "Knives Out" movie in 2019 starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, it turns out that the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey, played by the late, great Christopher Plummer, was by his own hand. That doesn't mean that Harlan's grandson Hugh "Ransom" Thrombey (Chris Evans, fresh off his turn as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) didn't try to take his grandfather out to try and claim the guy's massive literary fortune, though; switching out his medications in an attempt to trick Harlan's nurse Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas). Alas, it doesn't actually. work, and Harlan truly does take his own life.

That's what makes it at least a little shocking when, in Johnson's first follow-up with Netflix — "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" in 2022 — Dave Bautista's Duke Cody drops dead after, we eventually learn, he's poisoned by pineapple juice (Duke has a deathly allergy). Duke isn't the only casualty in "Glass Onion," either; we also learn that tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) killed his former colleague Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe) before the story began. "Wake Up Dead Man" takes all of this much, much further, though; not only do four people end up dead, but two of them are murderers.