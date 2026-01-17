This Christina Ricci Movie Takes Place In Ghostbusters Continuity, According To Dan Aykroyd

In Brad Silberling's 1995 kid-horror film "Casper" (starring Christina Ricci), Cathy Moriarty plays Carrigan Crittenden, a bitter and avaricious woman who has just inherited a haunted house from her late father. She and her lawyer, Paul (Eric Idle), however, are afraid to enter the house, as it is quite haunted. Audiences will know, of course, that one of the four restless spirits in the haunted house is merely Casper (Malachi Pearson), a friendly ghost who is constantly bullied by his three ghostly uncles. The PG-rated "Casper" doesn't present any kind of real danger to anyone, and the ghosts aren't terribly scary.

But at the beginning of the film, it was important to establish that they were scary enough to keep Carrigan and Paul out of the mansion. To communicate this to the audience, there is an opening scene wherein Carrigan and Paul are standing outside the house when they hear loud, ghostly moaning from inside. The door bursts open, and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) runs out, scared of whatever was happening inside. He stops right in front of Carrigan and Paul and says, "Who you gonna call? Someone else." He then flees.

Ray Stantz, of course, was one of the four title characters from the hit "Ghostbusters" movies. Whatever was in the "Casper" mansion was too scary even for one of the "Ghostbusters." It's a cute cameo in a cute film.

Recently, Aykroyd appeared on the "Talking Strange" podcast (covered by Deadline) to talk shop, and the interviewer asked the actor about his "Casper" cameo. Was it just a cute, winking reference, or did Ray Stantz's appearance imply that "Casper" and "Ghostbusters" take place in the same universe? Aykroyd confirmed that, yes, it's definitely the latter.