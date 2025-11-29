Brad Pitt's Polarizing 2022 Flop With A Cult Following Is Coming To Netflix Very Soon

You know you're in for a ride when an elephant poops on the camera lens within the first 10 minutes of a three-hour prestige piece. That's not even the most outrageous thing that occurs in the opening moments of "Babylon," writer/director Damien Chazelle's baroque (make that go for broke) ode to the debauchery and excess that characterized Hollywood as it transitioned from silent cinema to "talkies" in the late 1920s. Indeed, anyone with so much as a passing interest in filmmaking history would do well to check out (or rewatch) Chazelle's costly 2022 flop when it heads to Netflix on December 7, 2025. As for everyone else? Well, keep reading.

While "Babylon" centers on a group of fictional individuals, it's heavily informed by the real-life history of Tinseltown. Brad Pitt, for instance, co-stars as Jack Conrad, a clear stand-in for the many silent film stars who struggled to adapt to the demands of acting in pictures with sound and found themselves being pushed out of the industry entirely. But as crucial as Jack is to the proceedings here, he's not really one of the leads. Instead, that honor goes to the likes of Diego Calva as Manuel "Manny" Torres, a Mexican immigrant who finds success by pretending to be from Spain; Jovan Adepo as Sidney Palmer, a Black trumpet player who is soon faced with the unpleasant truth about what it will take to get ahead in show business; and Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy, an acting prodigy whose working-class background suddenly becomes a major obstacle as she climbs the ladder of society.

As you've surely pieced together by now, "Babylon" is as much a story of assimilation and identity as one of Hollywood chaos. Is it any wonder that it's found a faithful cult fanbase?