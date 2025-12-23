The Two Best David Lynch Movies, According To Roger Ebert

Although the late David Lynch is now widely beloved by cinephiles, there was a time where his reputation wasn't so positive. After "Twin Peaks" crashed and burned, people were quick to dismiss the guy as someone who'd lost his edge. And for famous film critic Roger Ebert, Lynch never really had an edge in the first place.

Ebert criticized Lynch's second movie, the critically-acclaimed historical drama "The Elephant Man," for its "shallow" philosophy, its "inexcusable opening scene" and its "equally idiotic closing scene." But although Ebert had some nice things to say about that film, offering it a decent 2 out of 4 stars, he absolutely hated Lynch's 1986 masterpiece "Blue Velvet." The neo-noir thriller appalled Ebert with its treatment of Isabella Rossellini's character, Dorothy. "She is degraded, slapped around, humiliated and undressed in front of the camera," he wrote. "And when you ask an actress to endure those experiences, you should keep your side of the bargain by putting her in an important film."

Ebert wasn't impressed much by Lynch's next movie, "Wild at Heart," and described his "Twin Peaks" prequel film as "shockingly bad." He also disliked Lynch's 1997 movie "Lost Highway," writing in his review, "We keep thinking maybe Lynch will somehow pull it off, until the shapeless final scenes, when we realize it really is all an empty stylistic facade."

By '97, it seemed like there was nothing David Lynch could do to win Ebert over, but two years later, Lynch would earn his first-ever four-star review from him, and then a second soon after. The first was for "The Straight Story," the second for "Mulholland Drive." So what was it about them that won Ebert over?