Some Top Gun: Maverick Actors 'Almost Cried' Over A Scene's Direction

Of all the scenes from the original "Top Gun," it's the volleyball sequence that really took on a life of its own. The plot is basically put on hold for two minutes so we can watch these sculpted military guys hang out shirtless in the sun, with long lingering shots of their sweat-soaked bodies. Let's just say there's a reason why film critic Pauline Kael described the film as a "shiny homoerotic commercial."

It came as no surprise that the movie's long-awaited sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," gave viewers another version of this sequence. This time, the crew goes out to play football on the beach, not volleyball. It turns out that half the actors were supposed to be wearing shirts in this new version, but their outcry forced the director to change the script. As Miles Teller, who played Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, explained in a recent interview:

"Originally it was supposed to be shirts versus skins. [...] And there was a couple of guys that literally almost started crying because they had just been dieting and working out so much. This was their moment. Some of the guys maybe who didn't have as many lines or something. This was a very big deal. I think we probably had a little team meeting and we're like [...] 'We're going to tell them we're all going skins.'"

Director Joseph Kosinski acceded to the actors' requests, leading to a football sequence where almost everyone is shirtless and showing off their muscles. The sequence ended up featured in a lot of the movie's marketing, almost as an implicit acknowledgement that the sequel knows exactly why some people loved the first movie. But did the football scene measure up to the iconic volleyball scene? Opinions are mixed.