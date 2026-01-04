Clint Eastwood Directed An Underrated Music Biopic About One Of The World's Best Musicians

Jazz may be regarded as one of the great American art forms, but it remains a mystery for those who aren't familiar with its improvisational style. I confess that it's not really my bag; I've dabbled with Thelonious Monk and I'm one of many millions who paid actual money for Miles Davis's "Kind of Blue," but I failed in my attempt to love it. Even so, I still like the idea of jazz, and I was curious to check out "Bird," Clint Eastwood's underrated biopic of one of the world's best musicians.

His subject is Charlie "Bird" Parker, the self-taught saxophone prodigy who went on to revolutionize the bebop style and lay the groundwork for how modern jazz sounds today. He passed away aged just 34 after a hectic life fraught with drug addiction and mental health issues, but, even 70 years after his death, his legacy remains so strong that even non-jazz people probably know the name, even if they've never listened to his music.

Eastwood is old enough to have actually seen Parker play live back in 1946, and the actor and filmmaker is one of Hollywood's highest-profile jazz fans. A Parker biopic was percolating since the 1970s with Richard Pryor tentatively attached to play the lead role, but Eastwood nixed that idea after he convinced Warner Bros. to pick up the rights. He felt that casting a stand-up comedian would necessitate some jokes to keep audiences happy. When he finally got around to making it one of his more personal projects in the late '80s, Eastwood had the clout to turn "Bird" into the kind of homage he wanted to make, and he also had the perfect actor to carry it off.