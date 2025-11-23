A Jurassic Park Star Was The First Choice To Play Rachel On Friends

In another timeline, the most prominent patrons of Central Perk could've looked very different.

Jennifer Aniston won the role of "Friends" character Rachel Green, the runaway bride and the high school crush of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), and that performance turned her into a television staple (and inspired a wave of copycat haircuts across the country). But while Aniston might've felt like a perfect fit for the character, she wasn't the first choice. According to Vulture, Téa Leoni, the eventual star of "Jurassic Park III" (one of the best "Jurassic Park" movies), was originally being eyed for the part. Instead, Leoni landed a gig in a different sitcom that, unfortunately, didn't have the same level of longevity.

After turning down the "Friends" role, Leoni starred in "The Naked Truth" as journalist Nora Wilde opposite Holland Taylor ("The Practice") and Amy Ryan ("The Office," "The Wire"). The series debuted on ABC in 1995 before moving to NBC in 1997. After three seasons, the show was axed. Meanwhile, "Friends" continued to thrive, lasting for ten seasons. But while Leoni might've lost out on the role of Rachel, she wasn't the only person who came close to joining the rest of the now-legendary group of twenty-somethings. Aniston competed against some former "Saved by the Bell" alumni, while other rising stars found a slot elsewhere on the long-running "Friends" timeline.