David Lynch's Mulholland Drive Completely Saved One Actor's Career

On the strength of her impressive supporting performance in the 1991 Australian comedy "Flirting" (a charmer that bolstered Nicole Kidman's acting bona fides while also introducing us to the brilliant Thandiwe Newton), Naomi Watts moved to Los Angeles seeking, if not stardom, steadying acting work. Her friend Kidman believed in her, and, being that Kidman was married to one of the biggest movie stars in the world (Tom Cruise), there was reason to believe she had the right connections to make it in a hyper-competitive industry where nearly every aspirant eventually washes out.

By the end of the 1990s, Watts' career had stalled. Her most prominent gigs were a supporting role as the spiky Jet Girl in the box office flop/cult favorite "Tank Girl" and a nothing part in the failed prestige picture "Dangerous Beauty." During an appearance on ABC's "Live! With Kelly and Mark," Watts recalled feeling as though her prospects were rapidly diminishing. "The chips were down," said Watts. "I was literally alienating people ... making them uncomfortable, like, 'I need a job, I need a job,' in fact, so much so that my agent at the time said, 'You're too intense. You're making people uncomfortable.' I'm like, yeah, 'I need a job. I need to work.'"

This desperation might've been hurting her reputation around town, but if there's one director who didn't care about difficult actors, it was David Lynch. The great American surrealist tended to cast via headshots; if he liked someone's look, he'd bring them in for a meeting and gauge the vibe. If the energy felt right, that actor was good to go. And when he brought Watts in to read for "Mulholland Drive," which was then planned as an ABC television series, he knew right away that she was the girl.