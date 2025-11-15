The Best Haunted House Movie From The '80s Is Streaming For Free

There are exceptions, but, in general, the best time to start watching horror movies is when you are very young and believe deep down in your easily terrified heart that the supernatural is real. Dark corners, creepy basements, and unoccupied attics are where evil spirits lurk. When your parents tell you an unexplained creak or bump in the middle of the night is simply the house "settling," you know better. When your dog or cat inexplicably stares down an unlit hallway, you trust that they're face-to-face with a ghost.

This was my childhood, and I am so very grateful to have sometimes gone to bed dreading the appearance of a poltergeist or Michael Meyers or, worst of all, the hearse driver from "Burnt Offerings." And this fear was often amplified during the day, when you'd be watching a syndicated sitcom that, during a commercial break, would blindside you with an advertisement for a new horror film. In 1980, there wasn't a spot that induced sleepless nights like the one for Peter Medak's "The Changeling."

At a time when slasher movies were beginning to assert their gore-soaked dominance in the horror movie space, "The Changeling" took a more elegant approach. Based on writer Russell Hunter's alleged (and disputed) real-life supernatural encounter, the film stars "Patton" Oscar winner George C. Scott as a composer who, grieving the death of his wife and child, moves into a long-unoccupied Seattle mansion (rented out by the city's historical society), where he's whupped upside the head by a surfeit of supernatural phenomena. There's no blood and no masked killer; there's just the presence of a spirit that, for one reason or another, is unsettled, and it's trying to convey its anguish to Scott's character. But while "The Changeling" functions quite well as a mystery, it is first and foremost a frightfest.