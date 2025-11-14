An Underseen '70s Fantasy Movie On Prime Video Is Perfect For Monty Python Fans

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail" is considered by many to be one of the funniest movies ever made. The Arthurian hijinks, which involve everything from a spirited Black Knight who refuses to yield — even after all of his limbs have been cut off — to a confrontation with the killer Rabbit of Caerbannog (a beast that can only be bested via the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch), are utterly inspired and endlessly quotable. It's a film kids tend to discover in their early teens, at which point they become Python fans for life. They thereafter seek out the entire run of "Monty Python's Flying Circus" and cue up the troupe's other narrative features, "Monty Python's Life of Brian" (their best work) and "Monty Python's The Meaning of Life" (a hit-or-miss affair).

Once you get past Monty Python's official works, you'll obviously want to check out Python-adjacent flicks like "A Fish Called Wanda" and "Fierce Creatures," as well as John Cleese and Connie Booth's sublime British sitcom "Fawlty Towers." Then, after you've plowed through these entertainments, you might be surprised to learn Terry Gilliam directed another Dark Ages-set, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail"-esque comedy in the form of 1977's "Jabberwocky."

The film, Gilliam's first solo effort as a director, doesn't get a lot of attention because it's wildly uneven. There are some big laughs and one truly inspired set piece, but it generally plays as a dry run for the sporadically brilliant career Gilliam would launch four years later with the wonderful "Time Bandits." Still, if you're gaga for the Python boys, it's well worth watching while it's available on Prime Video.