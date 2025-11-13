Walton Goggins Played A Small Part In One Of The Best Martial Arts Franchise Of All Time

Whether he is playing a mutant bounty hunter in "Fallout" or portraying a Bible-quoting criminal in "Justified," Walton Goggins typically owns every movie and TV show he signs up for. These days, it's rare to see him not play main characters, but that success didn't happen overnight. After all, the vast majority of the world's most talented and famous actors cut their teeth in small supporting roles, and Goggins is no different, as evidenced by his overlooked tenure in "The Karate Kid" franchise.

Goggins plays Charlie in "The Next Karate Kid," marking one of the many villain roles in the actor's oeuvre. Charlie is the student of Michael Ironside's vicious Colonel Dugan, who runs a militaristic school security program known as the Alpha Elite, often beating up own cadets to make an example out of them. Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and his new sensei, Julie (Hilary Swank), ultimately become targeted by the group, leading to some showdowns that resort in fisticuffs.

Despite being part of an all-time great martial arts franchise, "The Next Karate Kid" doesn't get the love it deserves, which explains why it isn't viewed as one of Goggins' best outings as an actor. What's more, Charlie isn't the part the "Justified" star originally auditioned for, as he felt he was the perfect fit for another standout villain. That said, the "Next Karate Kid" experience led to a chance encounter with one of Goggins' Hollywood heroes, so it wasn't all bad.