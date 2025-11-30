David Alan Grier And Chris Rock Were Certain One Of Jim Carrey's Biggest Hits Would Flop

It must have been a truly surreal and exciting experience to attend the premiere of "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective." Not only was the film unlike any comedy yet released, but it also starred a true one-of-a-kind in Jim Carrey, who at the time was known only for being a part of the sketch show "In Living Color." For comedians David Alan Grier and Chris Rock, however, their experience at the "Ace Ventura" premiere was more about supporting their friend than anything else, as neither was particularly convinced that the movie was going to make any money.

Carrey was a relative unknown before 1994. That year, however, he fronted two now beloved comedies in "Ace Ventura" and "The Mask," catapulting him to superstar status. But "Ace Ventura" was particularly special because it arrived first, debuting in February of '94 and unleashing Carrey's inimitable physical comedy on the masses. It made its star a '90s box office phenomenon and shaped the comedic tastes of an entire generation of kids. Nobody, however, could have foreseen just how big a star its lead actor would become.

Grier and Rock remained unconvinced even after seeing the movie. The former, who worked alongside Carrey on "In Living Color," discussed his experience on The Howard Stern Show, where he revealed that he actually sat next to Carrey during the "Ace Ventura" premiere. "Jim was so nervous," he recalled, "he was literally crawling out of his skin, and I said, 'This is my friend, I'm going to support him today.'" The comedian went on to explain how he laughed until he was "hoarse" and his throat was dry simply to show support, but in reality, he was doubtful. "In my head, I was like, 'Again, no one's going to see this movie, because he's too crazy.'"