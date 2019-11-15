Disney Sets New Batch of Release Dates, Including For New Marvel Movies in 2023
Posted on Friday, November 15th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
Some people say the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year. Unfortunately, those people are fools. For if anyone ever makes such a claim to me, I loudly scoff in their faces and quickly set ’em straight: the actual most wonderful time of the year is whenever a major movie studio drops a batch of new release dates without any titles attached to them. And today’s my lucky day, folks, because The Walt Disney Company has just reorganized its upcoming release schedule, and there are Untitled Marvel Movies as far as the eye can see. *sniffs* It’s beautiful.
Before we get to the Marvel stuff, Deadline points out that Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man has been bumped from Valentine’s Day 2020 all the way back to September 18, 2020, meaning it will face off against Paramount’s action film Without Remorse. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’s Deep Water will open on November 13, 2020.
Also worth noting is that Disney has given a release date to The Last Duel, which stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Affleck, and Jodie Comer and was written by Damon and Affleck. There was some question as to whether Disney would make this movie given its subject matter, but now it’s official: Ridley Scott’s period piece will open in limited release on December 25, 2020 and then go wide on January 8, 2021.
You can head over to Deadline to get into all of the nitty gritty details about the rest of the studio’s new release dates and the dates for a bunch of untitled Disney and Fox titles, but I know why you’re all here, so let’s jump ahead a couple of years, shall we?
Marvel Movies
Here are the new dates (and yes, all of them are for untitled Marvel films):
October 7, 2022
February 17, 2023
May 5, 2023
July 28, 2023
November 3, 2023
We obviously aren’t sure about what those titles are going to be, but that’s not going to stop us from guessing. The bolded titles below are confirmed for those release dates, but the rest will be our speculation:
Black Widow – May 1, 2020
The Eternals – November 6, 2020
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – February 21, 2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 7, 2021
Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel – July 16, 2021
Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5, 2021
Deadpool 3 – February 18, 2022
Black Panther 2 – May 6, 2022
Ant-Man 3 – July 29, 2022
Blade – October 7, 2022
Captain Marvel 2 – February 17, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023
Fantastic Four – July 28, 2023
Rebooted X-Men – November 3, 2023