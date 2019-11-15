Some people say the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year. Unfortunately, those people are fools. For if anyone ever makes such a claim to me, I loudly scoff in their faces and quickly set ’em straight: the actual most wonderful time of the year is whenever a major movie studio drops a batch of new release dates without any titles attached to them. And today’s my lucky day, folks, because The Walt Disney Company has just reorganized its upcoming release schedule, and there are Untitled Marvel Movies as far as the eye can see. *sniffs* It’s beautiful.

Before we get to the Marvel stuff, Deadline points out that Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man has been bumped from Valentine’s Day 2020 all the way back to September 18, 2020, meaning it will face off against Paramount’s action film Without Remorse. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’s Deep Water will open on November 13, 2020.

Also worth noting is that Disney has given a release date to The Last Duel, which stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Affleck, and Jodie Comer and was written by Damon and Affleck. There was some question as to whether Disney would make this movie given its subject matter, but now it’s official: Ridley Scott’s period piece will open in limited release on December 25, 2020 and then go wide on January 8, 2021.

You can head over to Deadline to get into all of the nitty gritty details about the rest of the studio’s new release dates and the dates for a bunch of untitled Disney and Fox titles, but I know why you’re all here, so let’s jump ahead a couple of years, shall we?

Marvel Movies

Here are the new dates (and yes, all of them are for untitled Marvel films):

October 7, 2022

February 17, 2023

May 5, 2023

July 28, 2023

November 3, 2023

We obviously aren’t sure about what those titles are going to be, but that’s not going to stop us from guessing. The bolded titles below are confirmed for those release dates, but the rest will be our speculation:

Black Widow – May 1, 2020

The Eternals – November 6, 2020

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – February 21, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 7, 2021

Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel – July 16, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5, 2021

Deadpool 3 – February 18, 2022

Black Panther 2 – May 6, 2022

Ant-Man 3 – July 29, 2022

Blade – October 7, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 – February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Fantastic Four – July 28, 2023

Rebooted X-Men – November 3, 2023