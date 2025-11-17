How Paul Verhoeven's Manga Inspirations Nearly Ruined RoboCop's Iconic Design

Paul Verhoeven's dystopian Reagan-era sci-fi actioner "RoboCop" is set in a near-future Detroit when the police have been privatized. Naturally, no one benefits from this other than OCP, the wealthy corporation that owns the police. Its executives have been trying to find a way to automate police work, leading to the invention of a cannon-mounted, walking ultra-robot — the ED-209 — that, if it functions as intended, will stomp around the city's streets murdering criminals. As with all things corporate, though, it doesn't work. And because this is Detroit, the ED-209 looks a little bit like the front half of a sedan.

When the ED-209 fails, OCP steals the corpse of a recently slain cop named Murphy (Peter Weller) and uses his brain and parts of his body as the basis for RoboCop, a powerful, nigh-indestructible cyborg with a programmable conscience. OCP's cyborg suit has the same round shapes and shimmering paint job as a car. (Detroit's motor-city reputation stands, even when it's designing walking tank-bots and human-brain-powered cyborgs.) The design is perfect; an impeccable amalgam of sci-fi and a family vehicle.

And yet, Verhoeven once notoriously delayed the production of "RoboCop" because he felt that the design could be improved. It seems that Rob Bottin had already constructed a suit and that Weller was learning how to walk in it when Verhoeven got a wild hair about making the design "more dynamic." According to Esquire's 2014 oral history of the film, Verhoeven had been reading a lot of manga at the time, and he was taken with the Japanese art style. No one knows what titles he was reading, but he evidently liked the robot designs in his favorite comic books. Thus, he began asking Bottin to redesign the suit (after it was already designed) to look sleeker.