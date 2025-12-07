A Classic Adam Sandler And Brendan Fraser Comedy Is Impossible To Stream Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In Michael Lehemann's 1994 comedy "Airheads," Brendan Fraser plays Chazz Darby, the lead guitarist and lead singer of the struggling local heavy metal band The Lone Rangers. His bandmates are Rex (Steve Buscemi) and Pip (Adam Sandler), and they are all becoming increasingly frustrated with the Los Angeles music scene. No one will give them a gig, and they simply cannot manage to arrange their Big Break. Indeed, they've been stuck in a rut for so long that Chazz's girlfriend Kayla (Amy Locane) has kicked him out of their apartment.

As a last resort, the Lone Rangers go to a local radio station with their demo tape, hoping to beg the DJ (Joe Mantegna) and station manager (Michael McKean) to give it some airplay. Neither man is impressed with the Lone Rangers, however, forcing them to take drastic measures. They then extract guns from their bag and take the radio station hostage. They will get their Big Break, even if they have to threaten gunplay. Of course, the Lone Rangers are actually gentle, kind dudes at heart, so their guns are actually only squirt guns filled with hot sauce. They won't be able to hurt anyone, but they can certainly distract some attackers by squirting them in the eyeballs. Naturally, there are further plot complications. The tape they bring in gets wrecked, and Chazz has to call up his old girlfriend and beg for a demo cassette he once gave her. Meanwhile, the police gather outside.

If you have a few bucks burning a hole in your pocket, you can mail-order DVDs and VHS cassettes of "Airheads" from Amazon. Sadly, that will be the only way you can see "Airheads," as the film is currently not available to stream or rent on any service.