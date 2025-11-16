Tom Hanks Turned Down A Movie That Became A Massive Tom Cruise Hit

Tom Hanks is often compared to James Stewart for his tendency to take on deeply sympathetic everyman characters, but he's also as willing as Stewart to challenge moviegoers by playing conflicted, damaged people. One of his most compelling performances is in Sam Mendes' "Road to Perdition," where he plays a ruthless mob enforcer. He's also spectacular in "Cast Away" and "Captain Phillips," two movies that put him through the emotional ringer. (His breakdown at the end of the latter is so harrowing and emotionally naked that you feel the need to look away.)

Hanks is obviously the kind of movie star screenwriters often have in mind when they sit down to tap away at their laptop. But what happens when you knock out a terrific screenplay with a main character tailor made for the star, and he passes? This is a disappointment only A-list screenwriters will ever experience, but it did happen to Cameron Crowe when he wrote "Jerry Maguire" for Hanks. The script was sensational, and the finished film wound up earning five Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture. But while Hanks loved Crowe's screenplay, he had another iron in the fire around that time called "That Thing You Do." This was his opportunity to direct his first feature. Fortunately for Crowe, he had a backup option in mind when Hanks turned him down (namely, Tom Cruise), and it worked out pretty well for him.