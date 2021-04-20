After being delayed a year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are back on track to be held this summer. And every four years, viewers have to find out how to watch them. Things are more complicated this year, as a significantly smaller event is held while the pandemic is still ongoing. But with the abundance of streaming in addition to TV broadcasts, there are more ways to watch the Olympics than ever. And NBC, which broadcasts the Olympics in the U.S. every year, is expanding the ways to view the Tokyo Olympics: through streaming.

Peacock and NBC Olympics announced that the Tokyo Olympics will stream live on Peacock, with four live studio shows every day that will allow fans to catch up and “keep up on the must-see moments of the Summer Games.”

Beginning July 24, the day after the Opening Ceremony, the four shows — which includes the live competition show Tokyo LIVE, the review show Tokyo Gold, the female athlete-focused On Her Turf at the Olympics, and the highlight-packed Tokyo Tonight, will stream for free on Tokyo NOW, Peacock’s channel specifically dedicated to the Games. All studio content is produced by NBC Olympics.

“Peacock is thrilled to stream the most anticipated Olympics in history,” said Jen Brown, SVP of Topical Programming and Development for Peacock. “Our shows on the Tokyo NOW channel will give audiences the latest and greatest from the Games, including live competition each morning and quality coverage every night, all for free.”

See an overview of each of the four shows below.

Tokyo LIVE

Each morning on Peacock, Tokyo LIVE will present live coverage of some of the day’s Olympic events. Tokyo LIVE will feature live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles. Tokyo LIVE will stream from 6 – 11 a.m. ET daily.

Tokyo Gold

Tokyo Gold will give viewers a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day. This hour-long highlight program will showcase outstanding moments with in-depth packages, expert analysis and compelling athlete interviews. Tokyo Gold will stream 11 a.m. – noon ET daily as competition concludes in Tokyo, and will repeat every hour between noon ET – 7 p.m. ET Monday – Saturday and noon ET- 6P ET on Sunday.

On Her Turf at the Olympics

Peacock will celebrate female athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics with features, interviews and timely coverage. Women have won more than 50% of Team USA’s medals at the last two Summer Olympics and On Her Turf will follow their biggest female stars in Tokyo. Follow On Her Turf, NBC Sports’ female empowerment brand, on Instagram and Twitter leading up to the Games. On Her Turf at the Olympics will stream Monday – Saturday from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ET and Sunday from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tokyo Tonight

Peacock will wrap up the evening with Tokyo Tonight. The primetime show will put the viewer in the middle of the competition day in Tokyo with fast paced highlights of events as they happen. Interviews, features and live reports from the host city will all be used to make the viewer feel like they are at the Games. Tokyo Tonight will stream Monday – Saturday from 7:30 p.m. – midnight ET and Sunday from 6:30 – 11 p.m. ET.