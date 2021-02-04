After the Golden Globes chose chaos yesterday, all eyes were on the SAG Awards, the next stop in the road to the Oscars, to right this unprecedented awards season. And in some cases they did — making sure nonwhite actors were represented in far more categories than the Globes, and paying tribute to critical darlings like Minari and Da 5 Bloods, the latter of which was completely snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But some of the choices made by the SAG nominating committee may have only thrown an already-messy awards season into further chaos.

While the Screen Actors Guild celebrated Minari‘s performers Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Young — who were not only overlooked by the Globes but had their film subjected to outdated and othering rules — the awards body still made one egregious snub: Delroy Lindo in Da 5 Bloods. Da 5 Bloods earned two nods — for ensemble cast and best supporting actor nod for Chadwick Boseman —but Lindo, whose riveting performance was easily one of the best of the year, remains left off the list in favor of Jared Leto in The Little Things. With Lindo getting his second snub in 26 hours, it doesn’t bode well for his chances at the Oscars.

Minari and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom led the pack in SAG’s film nominees with three nods each. But despite SAG often being a great predictor for the Oscars, there is no clear frontrunner. SAG, for example, left David Fincher’s Mank — the most-nominated film at the Globes — completely out of the marquee category, ensemble cast, and supporting actress category, overlooking presumed favorite Amanda Seyfried. While SAG continued to show love for Aaron Sorkin’s Trial of the Chicago 7 (which is natural, considering it’s the most actor-y of movies), the guild also only gave one nod each to Nomadland and Sound of Metal (completely snubbing the film’s phenomenal supporting player Paul Raci).

Meanwhile, The Crown continues to dominate the TV side this awards season alongside critical favorite Schitt’s Creek. SAG did make up for the Globes’ mistake by paying proper credit to Better Call Saul and the diverse casts of Bridgerton and I May Destroy You.

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 9 P.M. EST.

Here is the full list of 2021 SAG Awards nominees (via IndieWire).

Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night In Miami

Trial of the Chicago 7

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Ozark

Lovecraft Country

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1987

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld