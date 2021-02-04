‘Minari’ and ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Tie for Most 2021 SAG Awards Nominations, ‘The Crown’ Rules the TV Side
Posted on Thursday, February 4th, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
After the Golden Globes chose chaos yesterday, all eyes were on the SAG Awards, the next stop in the road to the Oscars, to right this unprecedented awards season. And in some cases they did — making sure nonwhite actors were represented in far more categories than the Globes, and paying tribute to critical darlings like Minari and Da 5 Bloods, the latter of which was completely snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But some of the choices made by the SAG nominating committee may have only thrown an already-messy awards season into further chaos.
While the Screen Actors Guild celebrated Minari‘s performers Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Young — who were not only overlooked by the Globes but had their film subjected to outdated and othering rules — the awards body still made one egregious snub: Delroy Lindo in Da 5 Bloods. Da 5 Bloods earned two nods — for ensemble cast and best supporting actor nod for Chadwick Boseman —but Lindo, whose riveting performance was easily one of the best of the year, remains left off the list in favor of Jared Leto in The Little Things. With Lindo getting his second snub in 26 hours, it doesn’t bode well for his chances at the Oscars.
Minari and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom led the pack in SAG’s film nominees with three nods each. But despite SAG often being a great predictor for the Oscars, there is no clear frontrunner. SAG, for example, left David Fincher’s Mank — the most-nominated film at the Globes — completely out of the marquee category, ensemble cast, and supporting actress category, overlooking presumed favorite Amanda Seyfried. While SAG continued to show love for Aaron Sorkin’s Trial of the Chicago 7 (which is natural, considering it’s the most actor-y of movies), the guild also only gave one nod each to Nomadland and Sound of Metal (completely snubbing the film’s phenomenal supporting player Paul Raci).
Meanwhile, The Crown continues to dominate the TV side this awards season alongside critical favorite Schitt’s Creek. SAG did make up for the Globes’ mistake by paying proper credit to Better Call Saul and the diverse casts of Bridgerton and I May Destroy You.
The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 9 P.M. EST.
Here is the full list of 2021 SAG Awards nominees (via IndieWire).
Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night In Miami
Trial of the Chicago 7
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari)
Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Ozark
Lovecraft Country
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1987
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld