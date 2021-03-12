The Razzies Nominate ‘Dolittle,’ ‘365 Days,’ Sia’s ‘Music’ For the Worst Movies of the Year
Posted on Friday, March 12th, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
What were the worst movies of last year? Is that question even feasible for a year as bad — for the world, and for movies — as 2020? It turns out, yes, because 2020 had some real stinkers that the Razzie Awards must nobly name in their farcical awards ceremony highlighting the worst movies of the year. And most of the nominations come as no surprise: universally criticized movies like the Robert Downey Jr.-starring Dolittle, Netflix’s highly problematic softcore movie 365 Days, and Sia’s ableist Music all made the cut.
The 41st annual Razzie Awards continue to award the worst of Hollywood with some of 2020’s lowest-hanging fruit, including perennial Razzie contenders Adam Sandler and David Spade, as well as some of the worst-reviewed movies of the year. Leading the nominations is the Universal bomb Dolittle, which scored six Razzie nods, including worst film, worst remake, worst actor for Robert Downey Jr., worst director for Stephen Gaghan, worst screenplay and worst screen combo for Downey Jr. and his inexplicable accent. Also scoring six nominations was the Polish softcore sex drama 365 Days, which became a surprise hit on Netflix (presumably from all the horny quarantine watchers) and one of the most problematic movies of the year — prompting the Razzies to tweak their rules just to allow the erotic drama to be a contender.
Closely following Dolittle and 365 Days is Sony’s horror movie Fantasy Island with five nominations, and Sia’s directorial debut Music, widely criticized for its offensive depiction of autism, with four nominations for worst film, worst director, worst actor (Kate Hudson) and worst supporting actress (Maddie Ziegler).
See the full list of nominations below.
Worst Picture
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
Worst Actor
Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone – 365 Days
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler – Music
Worst Supporting Actor
Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film
Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Movie-Film
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Dolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Charles Band – All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
Sia – Music
Worst Screenplay
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Dolittle (Remake)
Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)