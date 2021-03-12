What were the worst movies of last year? Is that question even feasible for a year as bad — for the world, and for movies — as 2020? It turns out, yes, because 2020 had some real stinkers that the Razzie Awards must nobly name in their farcical awards ceremony highlighting the worst movies of the year. And most of the nominations come as no surprise: universally criticized movies like the Robert Downey Jr.-starring Dolittle, Netflix’s highly problematic softcore movie 365 Days, and Sia’s ableist Music all made the cut.

The 41st annual Razzie Awards continue to award the worst of Hollywood with some of 2020’s lowest-hanging fruit, including perennial Razzie contenders Adam Sandler and David Spade, as well as some of the worst-reviewed movies of the year. Leading the nominations is the Universal bomb Dolittle, which scored six Razzie nods, including worst film, worst remake, worst actor for Robert Downey Jr., worst director for Stephen Gaghan, worst screenplay and worst screen combo for Downey Jr. and his inexplicable accent. Also scoring six nominations was the Polish softcore sex drama 365 Days, which became a surprise hit on Netflix (presumably from all the horny quarantine watchers) and one of the most problematic movies of the year — prompting the Razzies to tweak their rules just to allow the erotic drama to be a contender.

Closely following Dolittle and 365 Days is Sony’s horror movie Fantasy Island with five nominations, and Sia’s directorial debut Music, widely criticized for its offensive depiction of autism, with four nominations for worst film, worst director, worst actor (Kate Hudson) and worst supporting actress (Maddie Ziegler).

See the full list of nominations below.

Worst Picture

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Worst Actor

Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone – 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film

Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Movie-Film

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Charles Band – All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

Worst Screenplay

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)