Maybe it’s for the best that we’re getting an off-the-wall Golden Globes ceremony to match the chaotic energy of last year. The nominations for the 78 annual Golden Globe awards are all over the map, and the first-ever virtual ceremony may just top that. This year’s ceremony will be the first to be hosted from multiple locations, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler leading the processions from two separate coasts. Here’s how the whole thing is going to work.

Variety reports that hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (returning to host the ceremony for the first time since 2015) will be hosting the 2021 Golden Globe Awards from two separate coasts, Fey broadcasting live from the Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center in New York City, Poehler hosting from the Globes’ usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

This will mark the first time in the Golden Globes’ 78-year history that the show will be beamed from multiple locations, though not the first time an award ceremony has been simultaneously held in both New York and Los Angeles — the Oscars did it pretty regularly in the 1950s. But this decision comes from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC producers Dick Clark Productions amid COVID-19 concerns, as the coronavirus pandemic limits travel and too many people gathering in a room together. Barring connectivity issues across coasts, this is by far the safest bet that the Globes could make — though it sort of takes away from the appeal of the ceremony, which is mostly fun to watch to see celebrities get sloshed on national television.

More details have yet to be revealed about the minutiae of the ceremony. Will presenters and nominees participate in person, remotely, or a mixture of both? The Primetime Emmys did the latter last September, and with two production bases on both coasts, this would allow greater freedom for in-person talent appearances, as the production doesn’t have to fly everyone to LA. But those wrinkles are currently being ironed out, with producers likely keeping an eye on the falling, but still high, COVID-19 cases.

The 78th annual Golden Globes will air Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. PT/8:00 P.M. ET on NBC — nearly two months later than its normal date due to the pandemic. Satchel and Jackson Lee, the children of completely snubbed Da 5 Bloods director Spike Lee, and producer/philanthropist Tonya Lewis Lee, have been tapped to serve as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.