Chloé Zhao has just added another nomination under her belt on Nomadland‘s road to the Oscars. And in her latest nod, she’s just made Directors Guild of America history alongside Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell. The pair are the first two women to have been nominated in the same year for best director of a feature film in the 73-year history of the DGA Awards. Overall, they’re only the ninth and 10th women to ever be nominated for the category.

The Directors Guild of America unveiled their 2021 DGA film nominations for theatrical feature film and first-time feature on Tuesday. Chloé Zhao, Emerald Fennell, David Fincher (Mank), Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7), and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) all scored a nod for best director of a feature film, while Regina King (One Night in Miami), Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version), Florian Zeller (The Father), Darius Marder (Sound of Metal), and Fernando Frías de la Parra (I’m No Longer Here) were nominated best first-time feature director.

But as has been the case for this awards season, Spike Lee remains unacknowledged for his work on Da 5 Bloods, with Netflix appearing to be choosing to throw its weigh behind Fincher’s Mank and Sorkin’s Trial of the Chicago 7, despite the acclaim for the frequently snubbed Da 5 Bloods and George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. At the rate this awards season is going, it’s seems more likely that Da 5 Bloods will be shut out of the Oscars entirely this year.

The DGA was the last of the four major Hollywood guilds to announce its nominations, following the Screen Actors Guild, the Writers Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America. In the past, four out of five DGA nominees have gone on to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar, per The Wrap, which appears to clinch Zhao’s standing as the frontrunner this awards season.

See the nominees for the 73rd annual DGA Awards below.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2020

Lee Isaac Chung

Minari

(A24)

Unit Production Manager: Dylan Brodie

First Assistant Director: Jeff Dubray

Second Assistant Director: Ann Laudick

Second Second Assistant Director: Stephen J. Hanan

Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman

(Focus Features)

Unit Production Manager: Reena Magsarili Raasch

First Assistant Director: Michael T. Meador

Second Assistant Director: Alexander Armero

Second Second Assistant Director: Anthony Manzo

David Fincher

Mank

(Netflix)

Unit Production Manager: Allen Kupetsky

First Assistant Director: Richard Goodwin

Second Assistant Director: Samantha McGrady

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt McKinnon

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jeff Goodell, John Stern, George Williams III

Aaron Sorkin

The Trial of the Chicago 7

(Netflix; DreamWorks Pictures)

Unit Production Managers: Charles Miller, Stuart M. Besser, Jonathan Shoemaker

First Assistant Director: Joseph P. Reidy

Second Assistant Director: Rachel Jaros

Second Second Assistant Director: Justin Bischoff

Location Managers: Dennis Voskov, Nick Rafferty (Chicago Unit)

Chloé Zhao

Nomadland

(Searchlight Pictures)

Unit Production Manager: Mary Kerrigan

First Assistant Director: Mary Kerrigan

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2020

Radha Blank

The Forty-Year-Old Version

(Netflix)

Unit Production Manager: James Price

First Assistant Director: Michael L. Walker

Second Assistant Director: Kenyon Noble

Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan Santos

Location Managers: Katarina Dedicova, Tim Stacker

Fernando Frías de la Parra

I’m No Longer Here

(Netflix)

Production Managers: Martín Pérez Valle, Assia Fratz (New York Unit)

First Assistant Director: Carlos Suazo

Second Assistant Directors: Alí Santiago, Alex Burstein (New York Unit)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Karen Alcázar, Anthony James Faure (New York Unit)

Regina King

One Night in Miami

(Amazon Studios)

Unit Production Manager: Paul O. Davis

First Assistant Director: Mark Anthony Little

Second Assistant Director: Kevin O’Neil

Darius Marder

Sound of Metal

(Amazon Studios)

Unit Production Manager: Amy Greene

First Assistant Director: Matthew Vose Campbell

Florian Zeller

The Father

(Sony Pictures Classics)

First Assistant Director: George Every

Second Assistant Director: Jamie D. Allen