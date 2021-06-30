Hallmark won’t be bringing a booth to any in-person conventions this year. But when the home version of Comic-Con International in San Diego and New York Comic-Con come around later this year, they’ll be offering limited quantities of a few exclusive ornaments that fans of Star Wars, Star Trek, and Ghostbusters will want to get their hands on. There’s also another exclusive collectible that might be of interest to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse fans.

PopMinded by Hallmark will be releasing a batch of Hallmark ornaments in limited quantities. Check them out:

Animated Boba Fett Ornament

Before the Empire Strikes Back hit theaters, Boba Fett debuted in animated form in the Star Wars Holiday Special. That version of Boba Fett from The Story of the Faithful Wookiee animated short can now sit proudly among the rest of your holiday decorations. You can get it for $30, and there will be 3,700 available.

Star Trek Klingon Bird of Prey Ornament

In honor of the 35th anniversary of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, the Klingon Bird of Prey ship will attack your Christmas tree, complete with the HMS Bounty paint stylings from the movie. This one will cost $35, and there will be 3,750 available.

Ghostbusters Rusty Ecto-1 and RTV Ornament

This is a Ghostbusters ornament that we highlighted last spring when we noticed the RTV that comes with the Ecto-1. That’s a little mini-ornament of the Remote Trap Vehicle, which will be seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The pair of ornaments costs $30, and there will be 3,000 of them available.

Gold Super Mario Ornament

Super Mario will be getting an animated movie of his own at some point, but before that, the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom is getting yet another Hallmark ornament. This time he’s a hefty gold metal ornament, and you can snag it for $15, but only 2,000 of them will be available.

Spider-Ham Itty Bitty Plush

The new Spider-Ham itty bitty plush adds the pig version of the webslinger to the cute collectible line-up. Packaged in a stylized comic book package, the Spider-Ham itty bitty plush will cost $10, and only 2,000 will be available.

***

You’ll be able to get your hands on these Hallmark collectibles starting on the first day of each convention starting at 12:00 P.M. ET / 9:00 A.M. PT). They will be sold on a first-come basis and limited to one per customer, per transaction while supplies last. There will also be limited quantities of each available for Keepsake Ornament Club Members (more info on that here). Pick them up at the PopMinded Hallmark website as soon as they become available.