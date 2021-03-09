Even across the pond, Nomadland is surging to the front of the pack of the awards race. Chloé Zhao‘s exquisite road drama has raked up the most nominations at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards, alongside Sarah Gavron‘s British drama Rocks. With these two films leading the 2021 BAFTA Awards nominations, the British awards ceremony is looking to have a historic year in diversity, just one year after it faced its own #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal.

With seven nominations each, Nomadland (which scored nods in best director, adapted screenplay, leading actress, cinematography, editing and sound categories) and Rocks (outstanding British film, outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer, best director, original screenplay, leading actress, supporting actress and casting) are shaping up this year’s BAFTA to be its most diverse yet. For the first time in BAFTA history, four women have been nominated in the director category. Meanwhile, three of the nominated directors are also up for best film not in the English language.

Following closely behind Nomadland and Rocks are The Father, Mank, Minari, and Promising Young Woman with six nominations each, while The Dig and The Mauritanian both received five nods. Overall, a total of 50 films earned nominations at this year’s BAFTA Awards, up from 39 last year, according to Variety. It’s part of an encouraging push to support new talent, which is reflected in this year’s incredibly diverse slate.

This year’s BAFTA Awards will take place in two two separate shows airing on April 10 and 11, broadcast virtually out of London’s Royal Albert Hall.

See the 2021 BAFTA Film Award nominees below.

BEST FILM

THE FATHER

Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt

THE MAURITANIAN

TBC

NOMADLAND

Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Stuart Besser, Marc Platt

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

CALM WITH HORSES

Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh

THE DIG

Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini

THE FATHER

Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton

HIS HOUSE

Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee

LIMBO

Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont

THE MAURITANIAN

Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

MOGUL MOWGLI

Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

ROCKS

Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

SAINT MAUD

Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER



HIS HOUSE

Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

LIMBO

Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

MOFFIE

Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

ROCKS

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

SAINT MAUD

Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ANOTHER ROUND

Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

DEAR COMRADES!

Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov

LES MISÉRABLES

Ladj Ly

MINARI

Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh

QUO VADIS, AIDA?

Jasmila Žbani?, Damir Ibrahimovich

DOCUMENTARY

COLLECTIVE

Alexander Nanau

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET

Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey

THE DISSIDENT

Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen

MY OCTOPUS TEACHER

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

THE SOCIAL DILEMMA

Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

ANIMATED FILM

ONWARD

Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

SOUL

Pete Docter, Dana Murray

WOLFWALKERS

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young

DIRECTOR

ANOTHER ROUND

Thomas Vinterberg

BABYTEETH

Shannon Murphy

MINARI

Lee Isaac Chung

NOMADLAND

Chloé Zhao

QUO VADIS, AIDA?

Jasmila Žbani?

ROCKS

Sarah Gavron

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ANOTHER ROUND

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

MANK

Jack Fincher

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Emerald Fennell

ROCKS

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Aaron Sorkin

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

THE DIG

Moira Buffini

THE FATHER

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

THE MAURITANIAN

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

NOMADLAND

Chloé Zhao

THE WHITE TIGER

Ramin Bahrani

LEADING ACTRESS

BUKKY BAKRAY

Rocks

RADHA BLANK

The Forty-Year-Old Version

VANESSA KIRBY

Pieces of a Woman

FRANCES McDORMAND

Nomadland

WUNMI MOSAKU

His House

ALFRE WOODARD

Clemency

LEADING ACTOR

RIZ AHMED

Sound of Metal

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

ADARSH GOURAV

The White Tiger

ANTHONY HOPKINS

The Father

MADS MIKKELSEN

Another Round

TAHAR RAHIM

The Mauritanian

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

NIAMH ALGAR

Calm With Horses

KOSAR ALI

Rocks

MARIA BAKALOVA

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

DOMINIQUE FISHBACK

Judas and the Black Messiah

ASHLEY MADEKWE

County Lines

YUH-JUNG YOUN

Minari

SUPPORTING ACTOR

DANIEL KALUUYA

Judas and the Black Messiah

BARRY KEOGHAN

Calm With Horses

ALAN KIM

Minari

LESLIE ODOM JR.

One Night in Miami…

CLARKE PETERS

Da 5 Bloods

PAUL RACI

Sound of Metal

ORIGINAL SCORE

MANK

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

MINARI

Emile Mosseri

NEWS OF THE WORLD

James Newton Howard

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Anthony Willis

SOUL

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

CASTING

CALM WITH HORSES

Shaheen Baig

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Alexa L. Fogel

MINARI

Julia Kim

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

ROCKS

Lucy Pardee

CINEMATOGRAPHY

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Sean Bobbitt

MANK

Erik Messerschmidt

THE MAURITANIAN

Alwin H. Küchler

NEWS OF THE WORLD

Dariusz Wolski

NOMADLAND

Joshua James Richards

EDITING

THE FATHER

Yorgos Lamprinos

NOMADLAND

Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Frédéric Thoraval

SOUND OF METAL

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Alan Baumgarten

PRODUCTION DESIGN

THE DIG

Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

THE FATHER

Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

MANK

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

NEWS OF THE WORLD

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

REBECCA

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

COSTUME DESIGN

AMMONITE

Michael O’Connor

THE DIG

Alice Babidge

EMMA

Alexandra Byrne

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Ann Roth

MANK

Trish Summerville

MAKE UP & HAIR

THE DIG

Jenny Shircore

HILLBILLY ELEGY

Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

MANK

Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

PINOCCHIO

Mark Coulier

SOUND

GREYHOUND

TBC

NEWS OF THE WORLD

Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

NOMADLAND

Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

SOUL

Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

SOUND OF METAL

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

GREYHOUND

Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

THE MIDNIGHT SKY

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

MULAN

Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN

Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

TENET

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE FIRE NEXT TIME

Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT

Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

THE SONG OF A LOST BOY

Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein