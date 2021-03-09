Nomadland - Frances McDormand

Even across the pond, Nomadland is surging to the front of the pack of the awards race. Chloé Zhao‘s exquisite road drama has raked up the most nominations at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards, alongside Sarah Gavron‘s British drama Rocks. With these two films leading the 2021 BAFTA Awards nominations, the British awards ceremony is looking to have a historic year in diversity, just one year after it faced its own #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal.

With seven nominations each, Nomadland (which scored nods in best director, adapted screenplay, leading actress, cinematography, editing and sound categories) and Rocks (outstanding British film, outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer, best director, original screenplay, leading actress, supporting actress and casting) are shaping up this year’s BAFTA to be its most diverse yet. For the first time in BAFTA history, four women have been nominated in the director category. Meanwhile, three of the nominated directors are also up for best film not in the English language.

Following closely behind Nomadland and Rocks are The Father, Mank, Minari, and Promising Young Woman with six nominations each, while The Dig and The Mauritanian both received five nods. Overall, a total of 50 films earned nominations at this year’s BAFTA Awards, up from 39 last year, according to Variety. It’s part of an encouraging push to support new talent, which is reflected in this year’s incredibly diverse slate.

This year’s BAFTA Awards will take place in two two separate shows airing on April 10 and 11, broadcast virtually out of London’s Royal Albert Hall.

See the 2021 BAFTA Film Award nominees below.

BEST FILM

THE FATHER
Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt

THE MAURITANIAN
TBC

NOMADLAND
Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Stuart Besser, Marc Platt

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

CALM WITH HORSES
Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh

THE DIG
Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini

THE FATHER
Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton

HIS HOUSE
Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee

LIMBO
Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont

THE MAURITANIAN
Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

MOGUL MOWGLI
Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

ROCKS
Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

SAINT MAUD
Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

HIS HOUSE
Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

LIMBO
Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

MOFFIE
Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

ROCKS
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

SAINT MAUD
Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ANOTHER ROUND
Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

DEAR COMRADES!
Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov

LES MISÉRABLES
Ladj Ly

MINARI
Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh

QUO VADIS, AIDA?
Jasmila Žbani?, Damir Ibrahimovich

DOCUMENTARY

COLLECTIVE
Alexander Nanau

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET
Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey

THE DISSIDENT
Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen

MY OCTOPUS TEACHER
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

THE SOCIAL DILEMMA
Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

ANIMATED FILM

ONWARD
Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

SOUL
Pete Docter, Dana Murray

WOLFWALKERS
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young

DIRECTOR
ANOTHER ROUND
Thomas Vinterberg

BABYTEETH
Shannon Murphy

MINARI
Lee Isaac Chung

NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao

QUO VADIS, AIDA?
Jasmila Žbani?

ROCKS
Sarah Gavron

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ANOTHER ROUND
Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

MANK
Jack Fincher

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Emerald Fennell

ROCKS
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Aaron Sorkin

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

THE DIG
Moira Buffini

THE FATHER
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

THE MAURITANIAN
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao

THE WHITE TIGER
Ramin Bahrani

LEADING ACTRESS

BUKKY BAKRAY
Rocks

RADHA BLANK
The Forty-Year-Old Version

VANESSA KIRBY
Pieces of a Woman

FRANCES McDORMAND
Nomadland

WUNMI MOSAKU
His House

ALFRE WOODARD
Clemency

LEADING ACTOR

RIZ AHMED
Sound of Metal

CHADWICK BOSEMAN
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

ADARSH GOURAV
The White Tiger

ANTHONY HOPKINS
The Father

MADS MIKKELSEN
Another Round

TAHAR RAHIM
The Mauritanian

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

NIAMH ALGAR
Calm With Horses

KOSAR ALI
Rocks

MARIA BAKALOVA
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

DOMINIQUE FISHBACK
Judas and the Black Messiah

ASHLEY MADEKWE
County Lines

YUH-JUNG YOUN
Minari

SUPPORTING ACTOR
DANIEL KALUUYA
Judas and the Black Messiah

BARRY KEOGHAN
Calm With Horses

ALAN KIM
Minari

LESLIE ODOM JR.
One Night in Miami…

CLARKE PETERS
Da 5 Bloods

PAUL RACI
Sound of Metal

ORIGINAL SCORE

MANK
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

MINARI
Emile Mosseri

NEWS OF THE WORLD
James Newton Howard

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Anthony Willis

SOUL
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

CASTING

CALM WITH HORSES
Shaheen Baig

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Alexa L. Fogel

MINARI
Julia Kim

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

ROCKS
Lucy Pardee

CINEMATOGRAPHY

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Sean Bobbitt

MANK
Erik Messerschmidt

THE MAURITANIAN
Alwin H. Küchler

NEWS OF THE WORLD
Dariusz Wolski

NOMADLAND
Joshua James Richards

EDITING

THE FATHER
Yorgos Lamprinos

NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Frédéric Thoraval

SOUND OF METAL
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Alan Baumgarten

PRODUCTION DESIGN

THE DIG
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

THE FATHER
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

MANK
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

NEWS OF THE WORLD
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

REBECCA
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

COSTUME DESIGN

AMMONITE
Michael O’Connor

THE DIG
Alice Babidge

EMMA
Alexandra Byrne

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Ann Roth

MANK
Trish Summerville

MAKE UP & HAIR

THE DIG
Jenny Shircore

HILLBILLY ELEGY
Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

MANK
Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

PINOCCHIO
Mark Coulier
SOUND
GREYHOUND
TBC

NEWS OF THE WORLD
Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

NOMADLAND
Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

SOUL
Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

SOUND OF METAL
Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

GREYHOUND
Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

THE MIDNIGHT SKY
Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

MULAN
Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN
Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

TENET
Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE FIRE NEXT TIME
Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

THE SONG OF A LOST BOY
Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein

