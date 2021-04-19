‘Mank’ Takes the Top Prize at the 2021 American Society of Cinematographers Awards
Posted on Monday, April 19th, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Awards season is nearly over. The ASC Awards marks the last guild or society to hand out their prizes before the 93rd Academy Awards holds is ceremony next week, and the American Society of Cinematographers threw in a bit of a last-minute curveball. David Fincher’s Mank took the top prize at the 2021 ASC Awards, besting awards season favorite Nomadland, which has been handily taking the top honor at nearly every awards season ceremony over the past few months. Does it mean much? Probably not. But good for Mank.
Erik Messerschmidt won the 2021 ASC Awards’ top prize for feature film visual storytelling for his work in Mank. With Messerschmidt’s win, he beats out the awards season favorite Nomadland, whose cinematographer Joshua James Richards was also nominated.
Other winners Sunday evening included The Crown, The Mandalorian, The Truffle Hunters, Two of Us, Motherland: Fort Salem, and The Queen’s Gambit. During the ceremony, which was hosted by Turner Classics Movies host Ben Mankiewicz from the ASC clubhouse in Hollywood, Sofia Coppola was also presented with the Board of Governors Award.
Does this sway Nomadland‘s chances at the Oscars this coming Sunday? Probably not, though it does make an interesting last-minute case for Mank, Fincher’s black-and-white passion project which has been somewhat ignored this awards season despite a strong campaign from Netflix. Maybe Mank could earn a few more Oscars than expected? We’ll have to find out when the Oscars air April 25.
See the full list of winners (in bold) below.
Feature Film
Erik Messerschmidt, ASC
Mank
Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Joshua James Richards
Nomadland
Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC
Cherry
Dariusz Wolski, ASC
News of the World
Spotlight
Katelin Arizmendi
Swallow
Aurélien Marra
Two of Us
Andrey Naydenov
Dear Comrades!
Documentary
Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw
The Truffle Hunters
Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Håskjold Larsen
Gunda
Gianfranco Rosi
Notturno
Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television
Martin Ahlgren, ASC
The Plot Against America, “Part 6”
Anette Haellmigk
The Great, “The Great”
Pete Konczal
Fargo, “The Birthplace of Civilization”
Steven Meizler
The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”
Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial
Marshall Adams, ASC
Better Call Saul, “Bagman”
Carlos Catalán
Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits”
François Dagenais, CSC
Project Blue Book, “Area 51”
Jon Joffin, ASC
Motherland: Fort Salem, “Up is Down”
C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC
Project Blue Book, “Operation Mainbrace”
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial
David Franco
Perry Mason, “Chapter 2”
Ken Glassing
Lucifer, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”
Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC
The Crown, “Fairytale”
David Greene, ASC, CSC
Impulse, “The Moroi”
M. David Mullen, ASC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”
Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC
The Crown, “Imbroglio”
Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series
Ava Berkofsky
Insecure, “Lowkey Lost”
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”
Baz Idoine
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Matthew Jensen, ASC
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 15: The Believer”
Jas Shelton
Homecoming, “Giant”