Awards season is nearly over. The ASC Awards marks the last guild or society to hand out their prizes before the 93rd Academy Awards holds is ceremony next week, and the American Society of Cinematographers threw in a bit of a last-minute curveball. David Fincher’s Mank took the top prize at the 2021 ASC Awards, besting awards season favorite Nomadland, which has been handily taking the top honor at nearly every awards season ceremony over the past few months. Does it mean much? Probably not. But good for Mank.

Erik Messerschmidt won the 2021 ASC Awards’ top prize for feature film visual storytelling for his work in Mank. With Messerschmidt’s win, he beats out the awards season favorite Nomadland, whose cinematographer Joshua James Richards was also nominated.

Other winners Sunday evening included The Crown, The Mandalorian, The Truffle Hunters, Two of Us, Motherland: Fort Salem, and The Queen’s Gambit. During the ceremony, which was hosted by Turner Classics Movies host Ben Mankiewicz from the ASC clubhouse in Hollywood, Sofia Coppola was also presented with the Board of Governors Award.

Does this sway Nomadland‘s chances at the Oscars this coming Sunday? Probably not, though it does make an interesting last-minute case for Mank, Fincher’s black-and-white passion project which has been somewhat ignored this awards season despite a strong campaign from Netflix. Maybe Mank could earn a few more Oscars than expected? We’ll have to find out when the Oscars air April 25.

See the full list of winners (in bold) below.

Feature Film

Erik Messerschmidt, ASC

Mank

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Joshua James Richards

Nomadland

Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC

Cherry

Dariusz Wolski, ASC

News of the World

Spotlight

Katelin Arizmendi

Swallow

Aurélien Marra

Two of Us

Andrey Naydenov

Dear Comrades!

Documentary

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw

The Truffle Hunters

Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Håskjold Larsen

Gunda

Gianfranco Rosi

Notturno

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Martin Ahlgren, ASC

The Plot Against America, “Part 6”

Anette Haellmigk

The Great, “The Great”

Pete Konczal

Fargo, “The Birthplace of Civilization”

Steven Meizler

The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Marshall Adams, ASC

Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

Carlos Catalán

Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits”

François Dagenais, CSC

Project Blue Book, “Area 51”

Jon Joffin, ASC

Motherland: Fort Salem, “Up is Down”

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC

Project Blue Book, “Operation Mainbrace”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

David Franco

Perry Mason, “Chapter 2”

Ken Glassing

Lucifer, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC

The Crown, “Fairytale”

David Greene, ASC, CSC

Impulse, “The Moroi”

M. David Mullen, ASC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC

The Crown, “Imbroglio”

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Ava Berkofsky

Insecure, “Lowkey Lost”

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Baz Idoine

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Matthew Jensen, ASC

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 15: The Believer”

Jas Shelton

Homecoming, “Giant”