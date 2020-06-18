There are so many Star Wars LEGO sets out there that it’s hard to keep track. But the building brick company isn’t slowing down because the Star Wars line is one of their most popular themes, and this year they’ve got plenty of new additions from across the spectrum of media set in a galaxy far, far away.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a new video game coming in October this year that goes through all nine chapters of the primary Star Wars saga with all the action, adventure and humor that the LEGO video games bring to the table. So LEGO is releasing a bunch of sets from across the spectrum of Star Wars that tie into the video game, including sets that will include codes for the game to unlock certain characters and ships to be used in the game. Get a look at the 2020 Star Wars LEGO sets below.

New 2020 Star Wars LEGO Sets

501st Legion Clone Troopers and Vehicles – The Clone Wars

First up, the 501st Legion of Clone Troopers gets their own little LEGO set, including a Jet Trooper, and a couple Battle Droid minifigures. But the best part of this set is the AT-RT Walker and BARC Speeder for maximum LEGO battle fun. The 501st Legion Clone Troopers will cost $29.99 and ships on September 1.

Armored Assault Tank (AAT) – The Clone Wars

Getting into the beefier vehicles from The Clone Wars, we have an Armored Assault Tank, or an AAT. Making this set even better, there are minifigures of Ahsoka Tano and a Clone Trooper with armor design inspired by the Jedi herself. There are also two Battle Droid minifigures, one for driving, and the other for the grunt work of loading the projectile weapons. The Armored Assault Tank will cost $39.99 and ships on September 1.

Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor – Revenge of the Sith/Clone Wars

Anakin Skywalker’s yellow Jedi Interceptor is returning to shelves, albeit with a little bit of an upgrade. This version has an opening cockpit, spring-loaded weapon shooters, foldable wing flaps, space for R2-D2 to fit in the ship, and clips for some spare ammo. Anakin also has a lightsaber, which hopefully you won’t lose like Anakin continually did in the prequels. Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor will cost $29.99 and ships on September 1.

General Grievious’ Invisible Hand – Revenge of the Sith

General Grievous is one of the primary villains of the Star Wars prequels, and you might not remember that he has his own ship called The Invisible Hand. The Separatist leader is included as a minifigure, along with four lightsabers he stole from slain Jedi, and Obi-Wan Kenobi is also included to battle him, with both his own lightsaber and the uncivilized blaster he uses to finish the job. Oh, and an Airborne Clone Trooper is there too. The Invisible Hand will cost $79.99 and ships on September 1.

AT-AT Imperial Walker – The Empire Strikes Back

It’s been awhile since the AT-AT was seen on shelves as a LEGO set, so much that the original release of the set can only be purchased for hundreds of dollars. But now the Imperial walker is returning as a huge 1,276-piece build complete with foldout panels, spring-loaded shooters, a speeder bike, winch, and bottom hatch so Luke Skywalker can throw in a thermal detonator to take it down. That’s bad news for General Veers, the two AT-AT drivers, and the Snowtroopers that are also included. The AT-AT Walker will cost $159.99 and ships on September 1.

Death Star II Final Duel – Return of the Jedi

Recreate the final battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader as Emperor Palpatine looks on. This is where the Emperor met his demise (just kidding!) after Darth Vader redeemed himself by saving his son and tapping back into the man he used to be when he was called Anakin Skywalker. This detailed set includes collapsing stairs and bridge to play out the final lightsaber battle, as well as a Force-jump function for Luke Skywalker, a rotating throne for the Emperor, and the reactor shaft he tumbles down, only to somehow return in The Rise of Skywalker. Speaking of which. The Death Star II Final Duel will cost $99.99 and ships on September 1.

Knights of Ren Transport Ship – The Rise of Skywalker

Remember the Knights of Ren? They had a role in The Rise of Skywalker, no matter how inconsequential, and now their transport ship is getting the LEGO treatment. For some reason, this ship doesn’t include all of the Knights of Ren, presumably so you’re obligated to buy other LEGO sets from The Rise of Skywalker to complete the minifigure collection. But it does come with Rey, who never really does battle with Kylo Ren’s gang. The Knights of Ren Transport will cost $69.99 and ships on September 1.

Resistance I-TS Transport – Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is canon in the Star Wars universe, which means the various ships, locations, and characters are fair game for merchandise. This time, it’s the Resistance I-TS Transport featured in the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction, and it comes with Lieutenant Bek and Vi Moradi, plus Astromech Droid and GNK Power Droid LEGO figures. The Resistance I-TS Transport will cost $99.99 and ships September 1

The Razor Crest – The Mandalorian

Finally, easily the best new LEGO set from this year’s roster of Star Wars playsets comes from The Mandalorian. The title bounty hunter’s ship The Razor Crest is a fantastic new addition to the fleet of ships we’ve seen across the Star Wars universe. But the best part of this LEGO set are the minifigures that come with it. Along with Mando himself, there’s Greef Karga, IG-11, and The Child, not to mention one of the Scout Troopers who kidnapped him. The Razor Crests will cost $129.99 and ships September 1.

Thanks to StarWars.com for bringing out attention to these new Star Wars LEGO sets.