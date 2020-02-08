Since the Academy Awards are taking place this weekend, honoring the best achievements in film, it’s time for the Golden Raspberry Awards to announce who is in the running for worst movies and performances of the year.

The Razzies, as they’re known, aren’t as fun as they used to be, and they often take aim at some of the easiest targets. This year is no exception since Cats is one of three films that came out on top with the most nominations. Cats earned eight nominations, and A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood kept up with the musical felines, and they were all nominated for Worst Picture too. Get the full list of 2020 Razzies nominations below.

The Razzies added a new award this year, which feels appropriate for our current political and social climate, and it’s Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property. The films nominated for this debut award are Dragged Across Concrete, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Hellboy, Joker and Rambo: Last Blood.

Normally, The Razzies are given out the night before the Oscars. But since the timetable for the 92nd Academy Awards was much shorter this year, The Razzies are holding off on trying to keep up with them. Here’s what the nominees announcement says on their official website:

Howdy – due to the Oscar’s accelerated 2020 calendar, which has stressed out the entire industry and is about to ruin the holidays for everyone, we here at the upper echelons of the Razzie Organization have decided to avoid anxiety and set our own schedule this year. Stay tuned – we are going to be televised and we need to look pretty!

Apparently it’s hard work to organize an awards show where celebrities and filmmakers are mocked for their work publicly. Who would have thought? The Razzies have not announced when the awards will be handed out, but we’ll be sure to let you know who wins. The full 2020 Razzies nominations list follows below.

WORST PICTURE

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry / (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson / Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper / Cats

Neil Marshall / Hellboy

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands

Hellboy / Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

(New Category for 2019)

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin