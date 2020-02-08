2020 Razzies Nominations: ‘Cats’, ‘A Madea Family Funeral’, and ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Lead the Pack
Posted on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Since the Academy Awards are taking place this weekend, honoring the best achievements in film, it’s time for the Golden Raspberry Awards to announce who is in the running for worst movies and performances of the year.
The Razzies, as they’re known, aren’t as fun as they used to be, and they often take aim at some of the easiest targets. This year is no exception since Cats is one of three films that came out on top with the most nominations. Cats earned eight nominations, and A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood kept up with the musical felines, and they were all nominated for Worst Picture too. Get the full list of 2020 Razzies nominations below.
The Razzies added a new award this year, which feels appropriate for our current political and social climate, and it’s Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property. The films nominated for this debut award are Dragged Across Concrete, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Hellboy, Joker and Rambo: Last Blood.
Normally, The Razzies are given out the night before the Oscars. But since the timetable for the 92nd Academy Awards was much shorter this year, The Razzies are holding off on trying to keep up with them. Here’s what the nominees announcement says on their official website:
Howdy – due to the Oscar’s accelerated 2020 calendar, which has stressed out the entire industry and is about to ruin the holidays for everyone, we here at the upper echelons of the Razzie Organization have decided to avoid anxiety and set our own schedule this year. Stay tuned – we are going to be televised and we need to look pretty!
Apparently it’s hard work to organize an awards show where celebrities and filmmakers are mocked for their work publicly. Who would have thought? The Razzies have not announced when the awards will be handed out, but we’ll be sure to let you know who wins. The full 2020 Razzies nominations list follows below.
WORST PICTURE
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST ACTOR
James Franco / Zeroville
David Harbour / Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey / Serenity
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity
Francesca Hayward / Cats
Tyler Perry / (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson / The Hustle
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench / Cats
Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson / Cats
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden / Cats
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogan / Zeroville
Bruce Willis / Glass
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
WORST DIRECTOR
Fred Durst / The Fanatic
James Franco / Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper / Cats
Neil Marshall / Hellboy
WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands
Hellboy / Screenplay by Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY
(New Category for 2019)
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
Joker
Rambo: Last Blood
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers
Will Smith / Aladdin