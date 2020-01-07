Hot on the heels of the Writers Guild of America chiming in with their award nominations for the films of 2019, the Producers Guild of America is revealed the nominees for their 31st annual awards ceremony. There aren’t really any surprises among the nominees for film with Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Knives Out, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Parasite all landing a nomination for the PGA’s equivalent of Best Picture. Rounding out the noms are recent Golden Globe winners 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Along with the nominations for motion pictures, the PGA also announced their awards for animated movies, streaming and cable movies, as well as television. Get the full list of 2020 PGA Award nominations below.

The PGA Awards are a fairly good prognosticator of what movies will likely end up with a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. There are some discrepancies here and there, but the PGA Awards are pretty consistent in this way. Last year, the PGA awarded Green Book with their top prize, and the movie went on to win Best Picture. But with no Oscar nominations announced yet, we’ll have to wait and see what gets nominated to see if the PGAs can predict the big Oscar winner again this year.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2020 PGA Awards:

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Big Little Lies (Season 2)

The Crown (Season 3)

Game of Thrones (Season 8)

Succession (Season 2)

Watchmen (Season 1)

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry (Season 2)

Fleabag (Season 2)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)

Schitt’s Creek (Season 5)

Veep (Season 7)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

True Detective

Unbelievable

When They See Us

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

American Son

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Black Mirror: Striking Vipers

Deadwood: The Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30 (Season 10)

60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52)

Leaving Neverland

Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)

Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5)

Saturday Night Live (Season 45)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race (Season 31)

The Masked Singer (Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 11)

Top Chef (Season 16)

The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)

We’ll post the winners after the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards will take place Saturday, January 18.