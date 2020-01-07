2020 PGA Award Nominations Include ‘Parasite’, ‘Joker’, ‘The Irishman’ and More
Posted on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Hot on the heels of the Writers Guild of America chiming in with their award nominations for the films of 2019, the Producers Guild of America is revealed the nominees for their 31st annual awards ceremony. There aren’t really any surprises among the nominees for film with Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Knives Out, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Parasite all landing a nomination for the PGA’s equivalent of Best Picture. Rounding out the noms are recent Golden Globe winners 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Along with the nominations for motion pictures, the PGA also announced their awards for animated movies, streaming and cable movies, as well as television. Get the full list of 2020 PGA Award nominations below.
The PGA Awards are a fairly good prognosticator of what movies will likely end up with a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. There are some discrepancies here and there, but the PGA Awards are pretty consistent in this way. Last year, the PGA awarded Green Book with their top prize, and the movie went on to win Best Picture. But with no Oscar nominations announced yet, we’ll have to wait and see what gets nominated to see if the PGAs can predict the big Oscar winner again this year.
Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2020 PGA Awards:
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Big Little Lies (Season 2)
The Crown (Season 3)
Game of Thrones (Season 8)
Succession (Season 2)
Watchmen (Season 1)
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Barry (Season 2)
Fleabag (Season 2)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)
Schitt’s Creek (Season 5)
Veep (Season 7)
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
True Detective
Unbelievable
When They See Us
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
American Son
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Black Mirror: Striking Vipers
Deadwood: The Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30 (Season 10)
60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52)
Leaving Neverland
Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)
Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5)
Saturday Night Live (Season 45)
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race (Season 31)
The Masked Singer (Season 1)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 11)
Top Chef (Season 16)
The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)
We’ll post the winners after the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards will take place Saturday, January 18.