This weekend brings the 92nd Academy Awards, honoring achievements in film from the year 2019. There are nine movies nominated for Best Picture, each bringing something different to the table. Well, they mostly bring something different to the table, even though the some of the movies share Al Pacino, Scarlett Johansson, Robert De Niro, Laura Dern, and Tracy Letts. Oh, and they also have a lot of white people dancing. And let’s not forget the strangely recurring presence of stereotypical “Cowboys and Indians.” You know what, we’ll let the 2020 Oscars Honest Trailer take over from here.

2020 Oscars Honest Trailer

Parasite, Marriage Story, Little Women, The Irishman, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit, Joker and Ford v Ferrari are this year’s Oscar nominated films for Best Picture. There are some other movies that easily could have been nominated, as the 2020 Oscars Honest Trailer points out at the end, and at least one of them could have made the cut since there are only nine nominees this year. But that’s a conversation for another time.

Hopefully some of these movies get the proper Honest Trailers treatment (Joker has already had the honor), because there are plenty more laughs to have at their expense. Each movie barely gets a minute, and that’s just not enough, especially when some of these movies are nearly three hours long. You just know Tarantino isn’t going to get away without receiving the Honest Trailer treatment.

The 92nd Academy Awards air on Sunday February 9, starting at 8pm ET on ABC.