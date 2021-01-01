Normally the folks behind Honest Trailers are taking shots at movies new and old, but this year, they couldn’t help but take aim at the live-action adaptation of The Book of Revelation that encompasses the year 2020.

Now that we’re officially in 2021, we can maybe have a bit of a laugh about how unbearable and increasingly terrible everything was last year. Things were so bad that new post-apocalyptic movies will have their work cut out for them if they ever want to scare us with a potentially horrifying future that’s more terrifying than the present day. In case that’s not “Honest” enough for you, comedian Patton Oswalt chimes in to help send off 2020 in the same manner Warner Bros. bid farewell to movie theaters.

Watch the 2020 Honest Trailer below.

2020 Honest Trailer

Patton Oswalt, the master of the pop culture filibuster and comedian extraordinaire, stopped by Honest Trailers to give his most brutally honest perspective on all the terror from the previous year. Thankfully, he also calms us down by singing a little Fleetwood Mac.

Even though we have been mostly relegated to entertaining ourselves at home without movie theaters to lick our wounds, the good news is our screens at home provided a decent amount of solace. We should probably apologize for all the complaining we did about all the new streaming services, because they likely ended up saving our asses this year. Except you, Quibi. Good riddance.

But if we’re really being honest, there have been worse years that we’ve endured. In fact, if there’s anything that should keep us optimistic about the New Year, it’s that even though humans seem to have this tendency to destroy ourselves, we’ve also shown great resilience in the face of tragedy. We can get through this. We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight. We’re going to live on. We’re going to survive. Today, we celebrate our New Year’s Day!