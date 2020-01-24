The London Toy Fair hosted a variety of reveals for upcoming merchandise from your favorite movies and TV shows, but no one had more reveals than Funko and the never-ending line of Funko POPs vinyl figures. The toy company had dozens of new figures to reveal from a wide variety of programming ranging from The Empire Strikes Back and the Harry Potter franchise to Murder, She Wrote, Dinosaurs, American Psycho and even a classic Marilyn Monroe. Check out some of our favorite forthcoming 2020 Funko POPs announced at the London Toy Fair below.

The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary

In honor of The Empire Strikes Back celebrating its 40th anniversary, you’ll be able to get your hands on a variety of heroes, including Hoth and Bespin versions of Leia Organa, Han Solo in Carbonite, Luke Skywalker on Hoth with a tauntaun and on Dagobah with a little Yoda, as well as Darth Vader in his meditation chamber.

Harry Potter

Harry Potter is adding even more figures to their line-up, including new versions of Ron, Hermione, Draco Malfoy, and Neville Longbottom. But the one that I’m happy to see is a Deathly Hallows version of Harry Potter, as well as two different Invisibility Cloak versions of The Boy Who Lived.

Batman Returns and Batman Forever

We also have new Pops! coming from Batman Returns and Batman Forever! #FunkoLTF pic.twitter.com/7oXMQpWEtc — Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) January 20, 2020

The villains from two very different Batman movies are on the way. The Penguin and Catwoman from Batman Returns and Two-Face and The Riddler from Batman Forever will be coming to your shelf.

The Dark Knight, Batman & Robin, and More

My turn to reveal some 2020 London Toy Fair announcements… More DC Pops! are coming soon, including a 10-inch Joker Pop! #FunkoLTF pic.twitter.com/Sl4KN6AFfb — Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) January 20, 2020

Several more DC Comics characters are on the way as well, including a giant version of The Joker from The Dark Knight, Poison Ivy and Mr. Freeze from Batman & Robin, and a creepy lingerie version of Harley Quinn.

X-Men

Two more X-Men looking like their character design from X-Men: The Animated Series are coming soon, and they’ve been a long time coming. The mutants and lovers known as Rogue and Gambit are each getting two different versions.

Marilyn Monroe

The most famous image of Marilyn Monroe is getting the Funko POP treatment. It’s that scene from The Seven-Year Itch where her dress blows up as she walks over a vent on the city streets. You can get it in color or in black and white.

American Psycho

UPDATE: The previous American Psycho post had the @HotTopic exclusive assigned to the incorrect Pop! This updated image is the correct version for this announcement. #americanpsycho #funko #funkopop https://t.co/kJfy6vCGEd pic.twitter.com/kI3eI8bjfV — Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 20, 2020

Most Funko POPs are adorable, but there are some creepy ones out there. American Psycho will expand the unsettling line of the little vinyl collectibles with three different versions of Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman from the thriller.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Those kampy klowns are finally coming to your shelves in Funko POP form, each of them carrying a different way of dispatching with humans in a silly way. Not even Funko can make those faces appealing.

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is bringing some action to the table by giving Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson’s franchise characters some new POPs. Plus, they’re joined by Idris Elba as Brixton Lore and Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw.

Masters of the Universe

For all the Masters of the Universe fans out there, we have a ton of new Pops! coming, including a 10-inch Skeletor! #FunkoLTF pic.twitter.com/8WbeSDFtQb — Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) January 20, 2020

Soon you’ll have the power of He-Man with this new line of Funko POPs inspired by the Masters of the Universe animated series. There’s even a massive version of Skeletor you can get, and Prince Adam riding his trusty Battle Cat.

Pixar’s Onward

Pixar’s Onward is coming to theaters in March, and with it comes some Funko POPs of the animated film’s characters. Of course Ian and Barley are included, but having the trashy unicorns get their own figures is a stroke of genius.

Dinosaurs

That inexplicably popular sitcom Dinosaurs is getting the Funko treatment. Each member of the family (with the exception of grandma) is becoming a Funko POP. Baby Sinclair even comes with a frying pan.

Wallace & Gromit

The stop-motion duo from Aardman Animation are coming from Funko POP, but their unique character design doesn’t quite work as well with big black eyes instead of the goofy white ones.

Murder, She Wrote

Mystery writer and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher has plenty of murders to investigate and write about, and she can keep an eye out for any nefarious criminals hanging around your block. But what this really makes us want is a line of Knives Out Funko POPs. Fingers crossed!