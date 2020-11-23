It’s Thanksgiving week, which means if you aren’t getting your Christmas tree out, then you’re already behind. If you’re looking to beef up your collection of ornaments inspired by the magical films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, then Hallmark has you covered with several new additions to their Keepsake Ornaments line for 2020.

This year, the 2020 Disney Hallmark ornaments include Beauty and the Beast, Bambi, Dumbo, The Aristocats, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Lady and the Tramp, Pocahontas, and more. There are even a couple more additions from Disney’s modern favorite like Frozen 2 and Moana. Check them all out below.

Turn your Christmas tree into a three ring circus with these two Dumbo ornaments. One features the floppy-eared elephant in his full clown make-up while the other has his little buddy Timothy Q. Mouse with a peanut ready for munching.

Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme, it’s Beauty and the Beast, this time in their rich winter clothing, each looking upon the little birds hanging out near the castle. Beast looks like he’s kind of losing his mind a bit, but Belle still looks rather elegant.

Cats and dogs, living together in a Christmas tree, mass hysteria! For the 50th anniversary of The Aristocats, we have Duchess and little lady Marie perched on an elegant bergere chair. And for all you lovers out there, Lady and the Tramp are together as a pair of good dogs in honor of their 65th anniversary.

The handcrafted organ that Grumpy played in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cranks out “The Silly Song” for everyone to sing and dance to. There’s o better time to get silly then at Christmas with this ornament that features both sound and motion.

The kids love gathering around the TV at Chistmas, just like the little dalmatian pups from 101 Dalmatians. Here we have Lucky getting particularly excited about the Kanine Krunchies commercial playing on TV.

Disney’s heroines are some of the most iconic women of the big screen, and they come from all walks of life. We’ve got Anna from Frozen 2 learning about her past with the winds of change blowing around her. Cinderella looks ready to knock the socks off the prince.. Ariel from The Little Mermaid looks smitten as she shares her love for the world above the sea with Flounder. And Pocahontas is in tune with the forests around her, including the raccoon Meeko and the hummingbird Flit.

Christmas is a wonderful time to cozy up to your mother, and Bambi isn’t wasting anytime getting warm. It’s just a shame that someone had to go and shoot her, leaving the little guy with the cold king of the forest.

Meanwhile, Pua and Hei Hei from Moana don’t have any trouble staying warm because they live in a tropical climate. Hei Hei doesn’t know what Christmas is, and Pua probably wouldn’t like it considering all the ham that gets eaten during the holidays. So keep them safe in your Christmas tree.

Finally, the villainous Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty will bring some darkness to your Christmas tree. “The 12 Days of Christmas” is already rife with birds, and this one adds another by a raven in your Christmas tree.

You can check out all the rest of the 2020 Hallmark ornaments we’ve featured throughout the year over here.