Sam Mendes Tops 2020 DGA Winners for ‘1917’, Which Also Earned Roger Deakins Another ASC Award
Posted on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Continuing the march towards the Academy Awards, director Sam Mendes won another key award for his work on the war drama 1917, making it likely that he’ll end up with a little golden man when the Oscars winners are unveiled next month. The Director’s Guild of America announced the winners of their annual awards, and Mendes took home the top prize for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film. But it wasn’t the only award the 1917 earned this weekend.
The rest of the 2020 DGA Awards winners were announced as well, and we’re happy to see director Alma Har’el get an award for her work on Shia LeBeouf’s autobiographical drama Honey Boy, especially since there weren’t any female filmmakers in the primary directing category.
The television winners were also announced, earning some love for Watchmen and Barry, among some other winners. Get the full list of winners below, appearing in BOLD.
Directors Guild Awards Nominees
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director
Mati Diop – Atlantics
Alma Har’el – Honey Boy
Melina Matsoukas – Queen & Slim
Joe Talbot – The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz – The Peanut Butter Falcon
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary Film
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert – American Factory
Feras Fayyad – The Cave
Alex Holmes – Maiden
Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska – Honeyland
Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang – One Child Nation
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in TV Movies or Limited Series
Ava DuVernay – When They See Us
Vince Gilligan – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Thomas Kail – Fosse/Verdon, “Nowadays”
Johan Renck – Chernobyl
Minkie Spiro – Fosse/Verdon, “All I Care About Is Love”
Jessica Yu – Fosse/Verdon, ‘Glory”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama Television
Nicole Kassell – Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
Mark Mylod – Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”
David Nutter – Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks”
Miguel Sapochnik – Game of Thrones, “The Long Night”
Stephen Williams – Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Television
Dan Attias – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s the Sixties, Man!”
Bill Hader – Barry, “ronny/lily”
David Mandel – Veep, “Veep”
Amy Sherman Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”
Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
James Burrows/Andy Fisher – All in the Family and The Jeffersons/Live in Front of a Studio Audience
Spike Jonze – Aziz Ansari: Right Now
Stan Lathan – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Linda Mendoza – Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Glenn Weiss – The 91st Annual Academy Awards
Roger Deakins Wins 2020 ASC Awards Top Prize for 1917
1917 was also a big winner at the annual awards held by the American Society of Cinematographers. The 2020 ASC Awards honored Roger Deakins with the award for cinematographer on film. It was his fifth win at the ASC Awards and his 16th nomination overall. However, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee victory at the Oscars. Three out of the four times he was nominated for both the ASC Awards and the Oscars, he ended up going home empty-handed. But his work on Blade Runner 2049 finally landed him the golden statue. Can he do it again this year?
Get the rest of the 2020 ASC Awards winners below, including the winners in television.
FILM
Theatrical Release
Roger Deakins – 1917
Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker
Documentary
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma – Honeyland
Evangelia Kranioti – Obscuro Barroco
Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Spotlight Award
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier – Honey Boy
Jasper Wolf – Monos
TELEVISION
Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television
John Conroy – The Terror: Infamy (“A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest”)
P.J. Dillon – The Rook (“Chapter 1”)
Chris Manley – Doom Patrol (“Pilot”)
Martin Ruhe – Catch-22 (“Episode 5”)
Craig Wrobleski – The Twilight Zone (“Blurryman”)
Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
David Luther – Das Boot (“Gegen die Zeit”)
M. David Mullen – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Simone”)
Chris Seager – Carnival Row (“Grieve No More”)
Brendan Steacy – Titans (“Dick Grayson”)
Colin Watkinson – The Handmaid’s Tale (“Night”)
Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
Dana Gonzales – Legion (“Chapter 20”)
C. Kim Miles – Project Blue Book (“The Flatwoods Monster”)
Polly Morgan – Legion (“Chapter 23”)
Peter Robertson – Vikings (“Hell”)
David Stockton – Gotham (“Ace Chemicals”)