Continuing the march towards the Academy Awards, director Sam Mendes won another key award for his work on the war drama 1917, making it likely that he’ll end up with a little golden man when the Oscars winners are unveiled next month. The Director’s Guild of America announced the winners of their annual awards, and Mendes took home the top prize for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film. But it wasn’t the only award the 1917 earned this weekend.

The rest of the 2020 DGA Awards winners were announced as well, and we’re happy to see director Alma Har’el get an award for her work on Shia LeBeouf’s autobiographical drama Honey Boy, especially since there weren’t any female filmmakers in the primary directing category.

The television winners were also announced, earning some love for Watchmen and Barry, among some other winners. Get the full list of winners below, appearing in BOLD.

Directors Guild Awards Nominees

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director



Mati Diop – Atlantics

Alma Har’el – Honey Boy

Melina Matsoukas – Queen & Slim

Joe Talbot – The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz – The Peanut Butter Falcon

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary Film

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert – American Factory

Feras Fayyad – The Cave

Alex Holmes – Maiden

Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska – Honeyland

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang – One Child Nation

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in TV Movies or Limited Series

Ava DuVernay – When They See Us

Vince Gilligan – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Thomas Kail – Fosse/Verdon, “Nowadays”

Johan Renck – Chernobyl

Minkie Spiro – Fosse/Verdon, “All I Care About Is Love”

Jessica Yu – Fosse/Verdon, ‘Glory”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama Television



Nicole Kassell – Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

Mark Mylod – Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”

David Nutter – Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik – Game of Thrones, “The Long Night”

Stephen Williams – Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Television

Dan Attias – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s the Sixties, Man!”

Bill Hader – Barry, “ronny/lily”

David Mandel – Veep, “Veep”

Amy Sherman Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

James Burrows/Andy Fisher – All in the Family and The Jeffersons/Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Spike Jonze – Aziz Ansari: Right Now

Stan Lathan – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Linda Mendoza – Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Glenn Weiss – The 91st Annual Academy Awards

Roger Deakins Wins 2020 ASC Awards Top Prize for 1917

1917 was also a big winner at the annual awards held by the American Society of Cinematographers. The 2020 ASC Awards honored Roger Deakins with the award for cinematographer on film. It was his fifth win at the ASC Awards and his 16th nomination overall. However, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee victory at the Oscars. Three out of the four times he was nominated for both the ASC Awards and the Oscars, he ended up going home empty-handed. But his work on Blade Runner 2049 finally landed him the golden statue. Can he do it again this year?

Get the rest of the 2020 ASC Awards winners below, including the winners in television.

FILM

Theatrical Release

Roger Deakins – 1917

Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Documentary

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma – Honeyland

Evangelia Kranioti – Obscuro Barroco

Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Spotlight Award

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier – Honey Boy

Jasper Wolf – Monos

TELEVISION

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

John Conroy – The Terror: Infamy (“A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest”)

P.J. Dillon – The Rook (“Chapter 1”)

Chris Manley – Doom Patrol (“Pilot”)

Martin Ruhe – Catch-22 (“Episode 5”)

Craig Wrobleski – The Twilight Zone (“Blurryman”)

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

David Luther – Das Boot (“Gegen die Zeit”)

M. David Mullen – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Simone”)

Chris Seager – Carnival Row (“Grieve No More”)

Brendan Steacy – Titans (“Dick Grayson”)

Colin Watkinson – The Handmaid’s Tale (“Night”)

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Dana Gonzales – Legion (“Chapter 20”)

C. Kim Miles – Project Blue Book (“The Flatwoods Monster”)

Polly Morgan – Legion (“Chapter 23”)

Peter Robertson – Vikings (“Hell”)

David Stockton – Gotham (“Ace Chemicals”)