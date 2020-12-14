Every year, the Black List shows off the most well-liked but not-yet-produced screenplays of year. And each year, the Black List offers a glimpse into a world of not just unmade scripts, but of talented writers waiting for their big moment and film projects just waiting for the right person to say “yes.”

The 2020 Black List is no different. There is a lot of imagination on this list of unmade scripts. Some ideas sound ready to become movies right now. Others are so bizarre that they demand a double take. Some even make you cock an eyebrow and question the taste of the more than 375 film executives who were polled to create this list. One thing is for certain though: at least some of these scripts will get made and more than a few of the writers here will go on to write some major movies.

So let’s take a look and see what the future looks like.

For those of you wondering how this list came to be and why it’s in this order, it’s all rather simple: several hundred film executives were asked to submit a list of their 10 favorite screenplays that are somehow associated with 2020, but will not begin production before the year ends. That means some of these movies are already happening, but cameras aren’t rolling, others are still in early stages of development, and many more are just script pages waiting to find the right producer or studio.

The complete 2020 Black List can be read below, with the first entry being the one that earned the highest number of mentions on submitted lists and so on.

***

HEADHUNTER

Sophie Dawson

A high-functioning cannibal selects his victims based on their Instagram popularity, but finds his habits shaken by a man who wants to be eaten.

CHANG CAN DUNK

Jingyi Shao

A young Asian-American teen and basketball fanatic who just wants to dunk and get the girl ends up learning much more about himself, his best friends, and his mother.

NEITHER CONFIRM NOR DENY

Dave Collard

An adaptation of David Sharp’s book The CIA’s Greatest Covert Operation that chronicles the clandestine CIA operation that risked igniting WWIII by recovering a nuclear-armed Soviet Sub, the K-129, that sunk to the bottom of the ocean in 1968.

IF YOU WERE THE LAST

Angela Bourassa

Two astronauts who think they’ve been lost in space forever fall in love, becoming content with their isolated lives, only to suddenly have to return to Earth.

TWO FACED

Cat Wilkins

A high school senior attempts to get her principal fired after observing racist behavior, but she quickly learns he won’t go down without a fight.

BRING ME BACK

Crosby Selander

When a woman on an interstellar voyage falls in love with someone during a cryosleep simulation, she attempts to discern whether the man is a real passenger on the ship or just a figment of her imagination.

BUBBLE & SQUEAK

Evan Twohy

Two newlyweds traverse a fictional country on their honeymoon but slowly realize they’re yearning to take separate journeys.

EMERGENCY

KD Davila

Ready for a night of partying, a group of Black and Latino college students must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an emergency.

FOREVER HOLD YOUR PEACE

Emma Dudley

Twenty-four-year-old, quiet, self-conscious Hazel has struggled with her sexuality ever since her conservative dad walked in on her kissing a girl at a middle school sleepover and flipped his absolute shit. On the way back to her hometown for her dad’s wedding, Hazel gets drunk and makes out with an older, attractive female flight attendant. She’s thrilled to have moved past her hang-ups and had some fun until she arrives home and realizes that the flight attendant is her dad’s fiance.

VIDEO NASTY

Chris Thomas Devlin

Three teenagers who rent a cursed VHS tape are pulled into an 80s slasher movie that threatens to trap them forever.

SATURDAY NIGHT GHOST CLUB

Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman

After being haunted by a terrifying entity, a twelve-year-old boy teams up with his eccentric uncle and three other misfits to form their own ghost club, investigating all the paranormal sites in town so that he can find and confront the ghost that’s tormenting him.

THE SAUCE

Chaz Hawkins

A depressed, selfish black man fights for his life after taking a job at a white-owned beauty parlor, whose monstrous owners concocted a wildly popular shampoo that requires a sickening ingredient.

SHARPER

Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka

A chain of scam artists goes after one wealthy family with the perfect plan to drain them of their funds. But when love, heartbreak, and jealousy slither their way into the grand scheme, it becomes unclear whether the criminals are conning or the ones being conned.

BIRDIES

Colin Bannon

When Tabitha, a struggling foster kid, wins a contest to become part of the BIRDIES, a popular daily YouTube channel featuring the radiant and enigmatic Mama Bird and her diverse brood of adopted children, she soon learns that things get dark when the cameras turn off.

POSSUM SONG

Isaac Adamson

After discovering his secret songwriting partner dead, a country music star struggling to record new material makes a Faustian bargain with a family of possums who have taken up residency within his walls.

THE BLACK BELT

Randall Green

Eighth grader Simon Paluska dreams of being a Taekwondo Black Belt, but he’s not allowed to take lessons. So he buys a Black Belt on Amazon for twenty-five bucks. Then, he has to use it.

RIPPER

Dennis MaGee Fallon

London, 1888: When their friends begin dying at the hands of a brutal killer, an all-female crime syndicate, The Forty Elephants, must work together to take down the predator stalking them – Jack The Ripper.

A BIG, BOLD, BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY

Seth Reiss

After both attending the same wedding solo, David and Sarah embark on a big, bold, beautiful journey with a little help from their 1996 Passat GPS and a little bit of magic for the road trip of their lives.

ENEMIES WITHIN

Cat Vasko

In the 1950’s, Joseph McCarthy and his right hand man Roy Cohn sit at the height of their influence, casting aside democratic norms unchecked – until the Army’s lowest-level lawyer, John G. Adams, stumbles upon the shocking truth behind their power grab, and makes it his mission to reveal this to the public.

THE MAN IN THE YARD

Sam Stefanak

When a dangerous stranger shows up at her front door, a depressed widow must confront her own past in order to protect her two children.

SUNCOAST

Laura Chinn

An awkward teenage outcast comes of age against the backdrop of the hospice where her brother (and coincidentally, Terri Schiavo) are dying.

FISH IN A TREE

Jeff Stockwell

Based on the eponymous novel by Lynda Mullaly Hunt. A young girl in an intimidating new school finally faces seemingly insurmountable obstacles in her learning and in her social life when she crosses paths with an energetic-but-inexperienced substitute teacher.

THE NEUTRAL CORNER

Justin Piasecki

A Nevada court judge who moonlights reffing high-profile boxing matches must face his demons when he’s assigned to the Olympic fight of an ex-con he’d previously sentenced for murder.

GUSHER

Abigail Briley Bean

Based on the story of Anna Nicole Smith, a shrewd young mother rises out of a small Texas town to become a famous Playboy centerfold, but when she falls in love with an eighty-nine-year-old billionaire, his son and the entire world believe she’s nothing but a gold digger.

BIKRAM

Silpa Kovvali

In the truly unbelievable story of Bikram Choudhury, his young wife Rajashree catapults the yoga guru to the heights of fame and fortune, and is left fighting for her survival when he brings their brand toppling down.

BORDERLINE

Jimmy Warden

A bodyguard protects a pop superstar and her athlete boyfriend from a determined stalker in 1990s Los Angeles.

LURKER

Alex Russell

An obsessed fan maneuvers his way into the inner circle of his hip hop idol and will stop at nothing to stay in.

MY DEAR YOU

Meghan Kennedy

Based on a short story by Rachel Khong. A love story set in the afterlife about our struggle to let go of the past, even when our present is heaven… literally. Tess keeps searching for the love of her life without realizing he’s right there next to her the whole time, helping her look.

OCCUPIED

Tara Cavanagh

When a tactless Nordstrom’s store manager denies two trans women access to the bathroom, Fran and Althea seek restitution and occupy the ladies room in protest.

REPTILE DYSFUNCTION

Creston Whittington

A chemical leak in a local water supply in Central Florida wreaks havoc on the invasive population of pythons, leading a family to the fight of their life to survive.

ST. SIMMONS

Greg Wayne

When a very fat and possibly gay boy from New Orleans is visited by an angel called Barbra Streisand, he sets out on a holy crusade in daytime television to touch and save the soul of every obese person in America before his demons consume him – if only to make his daddy proud. It’s the true gospel of Richard Simmons.

THE U.S.P.S.

Perry Janes

Following in his murdered mother’s footsteps, Michael Griffiths enlists in the United States Postal Service… only to discover a mail route full of surprises and a job that means maybe, just maybe, saving the world.

ANNALISE & SONG

SJ Inwards

Annalise is a girl who quite literally “sees the world differently” than everyone else and finds herself a lonely, misunderstood outcast who keeps her “cursed sight” a secret as a consequence. But everything changes when Annalise meets her new neighbor, Peter Song — a fellow teenager whom everyone else sees as a disfigured boy, but whom Annalise sees entirely differently.

BLOOD TIES

Aaron Katz

Based on the New Yorker article by Nathan Heller. A true-crime thriller based on the story of two brilliant college lovers convicted of a brutal slaying. An obsessed detective investigates the true motives that led to a double homicide, and the decades of repercussions that follow.

THE BOY WHO DIED

Monisha Dadlani

A young girl creates a robot version of Harry Potter while her father simultaneously is treating Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe for a terminal disease.

CRUSH ON YOU

Shea Mayo

Summer on a secluded campus takes a dark turn for three college girls when a supernaturally sexy mystery man begins haunting their dreams.

THE CULLING

Stephen Herman

A troubled priest confines himself to a remote cabin in the middle of the woods where he attempts to make a last stand against the demon that terrorized his family when he was a child.

MAY DECEMBER

Samy Burch

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.

1MDB

Scott Conroy

The incredible true story of the multi-billion dollar Malaysian government corruption scandal which led to the conviction of Prime Minister Najib Razak and almost $5 billion in settlements paid out by Goldman Sachs.

REWIRED

Adam Gaines, Ryan Parrott

Harvard. 1959. A young Ted Kaczynski is experimented on by Dr. Henry Murray during a secret CIA psychological study that may have led to the creation of the Unabomber.

STORY

Emily Siegel

When a journalist turned stay-at-home mom relocates to Los Angeles to rebuild after a personal trauma, she blurs the lines between fact and fiction… only to find herself at the center of her own story.

COSMIC SUNDAY

MacMillan Hedges

A small percentage of the population is stuck in a time loop and have had to create a society that functions within the same day, repeated day in and day out. One man struggles to find himself for the first time in ages amidst a society clinging to a sense of normalcy.

EARWORM

Austin Everett

A former music therapist is recruited to use a mysterious machine to dive into the memories of a serial killer on death row.

EXCELSIOR!

Alex Convery

The true story of the meteoric rise (and subsequent fall) of Marvel Comics and the star-crossed creators behind the panel: Stan Lee & Jack Kirby.

FLIGHT RISK

Jared Rosenberg

An Air Marshal transporting a fugitive across the Alaskan wilderness via a small plane finds herself trapped when she suspects their pilot is not who he says he is.

HIGH SOCIETY

Noga Pnueli

A depressed, progressive woman stuck in a conservative small Texas town starts micro-dosing the entire town with marijuana to make them all get along.

HORSEGIRL

Lauren Meyering

Living under the full time care of her cancer-stricken mother, a twenty-six-year-old, socially awkward, horse-obsessed woman attempts to prove her independence by winning a hobbyhorse competition.

MAGAZINE DREAMS

Elijah Bynum

A Black amateur bodybuilder struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence.

MOUSE

Kelly O’Sullivan

When seventeen-year old Minnie’s best friend Callie is killed in an accident, she struggles to find an identity of her own and forms a complicated friendship with Callie’s grieving mother.

MURDER IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Jonathan Stokes

The President is murdered during a private dinner, and Secret Service agent Mia Pine has until morning to discover which guest is the killer before a peace agreement fails and leads to war.

NANNY

Nikyata Jusu

Aisha is an undocumented nanny caring for a privileged child. As she prepares for the arrival of her only son, who she left behind in her native country, a violent supernatural presence invades her reality, jeopardizing the American Dream she’s carefully pieced together.

A SINGLE POINT OF FAILURE

Terry Huang

Journalists race to expose how Boeing knowingly misled regulators, pilots, and airlines to cover up a problematic flight software system on the 737 MAX, leading to two major airplane crashes and the deaths of 346 people. Based on real events.

STATE LINES

Rachel Wolf

When headstrong but well-intentioned college student Sara Jane bails on Senior Spring Break to drive a fourteen-year-old girl to get an abortion, she’s shocked to discover that her passenger is an undercover pro-lifer who has kidnapped her.

VICELAND

Chris Parizo

The true story of how Vice magazine grew from a free magazine in Montreal into a multi billion dollar media empire, making two of its founders multi-millionaires while the third founder was kicked out and went on to modernize the white supremacist movement by creating the Proud Boys.

EMANCIPATION

Bill Collage

Based on a true story, a runaway slave has to outwit bounty hunters and the perils of a Louisiana swamp to reach the Union army and his only chance at freedom.

FIGHT OR FLIGHT

Brooks McLaren, DJ Cotrona

A mercenary takes on the job of tracking down a target on a plane but must protect her when they’re surrounded by people trying to kill both of them.

THE GORGE

Zach Dean

A brazen, high-action, genre-bending, love story about two very dangerous young people, who despite the corrupt and lethal world they operate in, find a soulmate in each other.

HERE COME THE BANDITS

Ethan Dawes

Mickey Bradley, a wildly talented minor league baseball player in his early twenties who returns home to Los Angeles after an injury and coaches a little league team full of misfits who remind him why he fell in love with baseball in the first place. And theres a sweet romance in there too.

PLUSH

Alexandra Skarsgard

Sex, money, and one schoolyard fad that took a nation by storm. Based on the true story of Ty Warner, the enigmatic entrepreneur behind a ‘90s toy craze that sparked madness, murder, and a billion-dollar empire.

TOWERS

Aaron Rabin

A businessman’s obsession with his competitor leads him down a rabbit hole of self-discovery, fantasy, and delusion

TRESPASSER

Gabe Hobson

A father and daughter living in remote isolation must fight for survival after aliens arrive seeking revenge for killing one of their own.

UNCLE WICK

Gabe Delahaye

An action comedy wherein Benji Stone, a lovable but deeply unpopular sixteen year old, is pulled into an international assassination plot by his uncle, a retired undercover assassin charged with babysitting Benji for the weekend.

WHAT IF?

Alvaro Garcia Lecuona

An unassertive seventeen year old turns his high school on its head when he asks out his crush, a transgender classmate.

BELLA

Jason Markarian

Set against the backdrop of an unprecedented crime wave that gripped New York City in the 80s, a hyper-stylized action thriller about a cop’s daughter who, after her father clings to life following an assassination attempt, goes on a rampage to unearth her father’s assassin and weed out deep-rooted corruption in the NYPD.

DUST

Karrie Crouse

A young mother in 1930s Oklahoma is convinced that her family is threatened and takes drastic steps to keep them safe.

FRENEMY

Ariel Sayegh

A chronicle of the infamous Lindsay Lohan/Paris Hilton feud of 2004-2006 over who would be Britney Spears’ best friend.

GABI SEEMS DIFFERENT

Victoria Bata

After spending several years recovering from a devastating car crash that pulled her out of the spotlight, Gabi, a famous pop star, gets ready to perform again for the first time. But with the pressure mounting and her memory failing her, the young woman begins to doubt who she really is — and if Gabi really survived the crash at all.

GENERATION LEAP

John Sonntag, Thomas Sonntag

After a global pandemic causes NASA to send a crew of astronauts into deep space to find another habitable planet, the crew is unexpectedly awoken from hypersleep and must survive a mysterious new threat that comes from the future generations they sought to save, and the one place they never expected – Earth.

GET LITE

Eric Gross

Saunders, a headstrong Bronx teenager, is caught between his love of Litefeet subway dancing and his strict father’s insistence on becoming an engineer. After he finagles his way onto a ragtag Litefeet crew, he’s exposed to an electrifying new world as well as a new crush. Now he has to decide who and what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to compete in the biggest dance competition of the year: Kingdome.

GOOD CHANCE

Tricia Lee

A feisty transgender teen helps a church-going, undocumented Asian woman escape deportation, and they form an unlikely friendship that helps them heal the rifts in their own families.

HANDSOME STRANGER

Greg Navarro

Based on the incredible true story of serial killer Paul John Knowles and the week he spent with British journalist Sandy Fawkes in the midst of a murderous killing spree.

I.S.S.

Nick Shafir

At any given moment in time there are roughly six astronauts living on the International Space Station (ISS). The station itself is divided into two segments one half Russian, one half American. When a world war event occurs on Earth, America and Russia find themselves on opposing sides. As such, both nations secretly contact their astronauts aboard the ISS and give them instructions to take control of the station by any means necessary. The six astronauts must each secretly choose between their friendships with each other and their allegiance to their country.

MARGOT

Emily Adams

Annie Mills has always known Margot Ellison to be two things: her best friend and a devout Mormon. But as high school graduation nears and Margot starts to crave change, the girls must grapple with the fear that growing up might require growing alone.

THE PEAK

Arthur Hills

A troubled young surgeon travels to a desolate peak to climb the mountain where her father suffered a mental breakdown years earlier, only to realize halfway up the rock wall that she might be subject to the same fate.

REALITY

Heather Quinn

A woman abruptly discovers nothing she’s known until now is real, and she must recover the truth in order to save the rest of the country, still trapped inside of the lie.

RUBY

Kat Wood

After her husband is attacked, assassin Ruby is lured into the open to hunt down those responsible, leading her back to the boss who wants to keep her in the fold at any cost.

TIN ROOF RUSTED

Michelle Harper

When two life-long best friends discover that they’re both pregnant, they promise to embark on their journey together. But with the constant pressure of outsiders, the two struggle midst personal differences and must re-learn that what connected them as children can still be their glue as adults.

WAR FACE

Mitchell Lafortune

A female U.S. Army Special Agent is sent to a remote, all-male outpost in Afghanistan to investigate accusations of war crimes. But when a series of mysterious events jeopardize her mission and the unit’s sanity, she must find the courage to survive something far more sinister.

THE WOMEN OF ROUTE 40

Erin Kathleen

A struggling single mother must confront dangerous forces – and sins of her past – when her world collides with that of a serial killer. Inspired by the true story of Delaware’s only serial murderer, the Route 40 killer.

YOM KIPPUR

Brett Melnick

After getting high on the night of Yom Kippur, three distant cousins wake up with muddled minds and empty stomachs as they find themselves in the middle of a kidnapping and a major drug ring.