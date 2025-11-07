Denzel Washington's '90s Romance Movie With A 92% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Hidden Gem On HBO Max

Denzel Washington's career was turning red hot in 1991 when, after winning the Best Supporting Actor Oscar two years prior for "Glory" and setting the screen ablaze as a lothario jazz trumpeter in "Mo' Better Blues," he shifted gears and took a role in Mira Nair's ensemble romantic drama "Mississippi Masala." The low-budget film centers on the plight of a Ugandan Indian family that, along with many other Asians, have been expelled from the country by dictator Idi Amin. While the patriarch of the family, Jay (Roshan Seth), is determined to move back to the Ugandan capital city of Kampala one day, his daughter Mina (Sarita Choudhury) is happy in the U.S. But when she begins dating a Black carpet cleaner named Demetrius (Washington), Jay's mild discontent blows up into full-blown anger.

Nair's film is a compelling depiction of racial antipathy between two minority communities that share much in common, given that they were both driven from their home countries. They each have to hustle to make ends meet because they live in a rigged capitalist society, but they're at odds for reasons that make no rational sense. Jay and other Ugandan Indians dislike Black people because they associate them with the barbarity of Amin; meanwhile, the local Black community returns their enmity in kind. This forces Mina and Demetrius to keep their romance on the downlow, but the secret soon gets out. Can these star-crossed lovers ever find peace?

This was Nair's follow-up to her Oscar-nominated "Salaam Bombay!," which dramatized the lives of street children in the slums of the eponymous city. It was a change of pace for Nair, who critics and moviegoers were still getting to know, but she connected palpably, as evidenced by its Rotten Tomatoes score. And now, you can watch it on HBO Max!