2019 Razzie Nominations: ‘Gotti’, ‘Holmes & Watson’, Donald Trump & ‘Happytime Murders’ Among the Worst
Posted on Monday, January 21st, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Every year, there are plenty of awards honoring the best movies, but only the Golden Raspberry Awards tackle the worst of the worst. The 2019 Razzie nominations have just come in today, and it should come as no surprise that the universally panned Gotti starring John Travolta is one of the most nominated movies with six nods. But Gotti has company since Holmes & Watson and The Happytime Murders also rounded up the same number. The Razzies also decided to take some shots at Donald Trump by giving Dinesh D’Souza‘s right-wing trash Death of a Nation and the subjects of Fahrenheit 11/9 some nominations too.
Get the full list of 2010 Razzie nominations below.
Before we get to the list, we just want to acknowledge that the Razzies really aren’t fun anymore. They’re always punching down and taking the easiest, cheapest shots at movies we already know are terrible. And while all of us on the /Film staff are all about taking shots at Donald Trump, even the nominations given to Fahrenheit 11/9 feel like a stretch for the Razzies, especially when you’re nominating Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Kellyanne Conway for the acting categories.
Anyway, here are the nominees:
Worst Picture
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson
Robin Hood
Winchester
Worst Actress
Jennifer Garner – Peppermint
Amber Heard – London Fields
Melissa McCarthy – The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren – Winchester
Amanda Seyfried The Clapper
Worst Actor
Johnny Depp (Voice Only) – Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell – Holmes & Watson
John Travolta – Gotti
Donald J. Trump (As Himself) – Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Bruce Willis – Death Wish
Worst Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx – Robin Hood
Ludacris (Voice Only) – Show Dogs
Joel McHale – The Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly – Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Worst Supporting Actress
Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) – Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden – Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston – Gotti
Jaz Sinclair – Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself) – Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Screen Combo
Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) – The Happytime Murders
Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) – Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) – Holmes & Watson
Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) – Gotti
Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness – Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America…)
Death Wish
Holmes & Watson
The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)
Robin Hood
Worst Director
Etan Cohen – Holmes & Watson
Kevin Connolly – Gotti
James Foley – Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson – The Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter) – Winchester
Worst Screenplay
Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers