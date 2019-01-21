Every year, there are plenty of awards honoring the best movies, but only the Golden Raspberry Awards tackle the worst of the worst. The 2019 Razzie nominations have just come in today, and it should come as no surprise that the universally panned Gotti starring John Travolta is one of the most nominated movies with six nods. But Gotti has company since Holmes & Watson and The Happytime Murders also rounded up the same number. The Razzies also decided to take some shots at Donald Trump by giving Dinesh D’Souza‘s right-wing trash Death of a Nation and the subjects of Fahrenheit 11/9 some nominations too.

Get the full list of 2010 Razzie nominations below.

Before we get to the list, we just want to acknowledge that the Razzies really aren’t fun anymore. They’re always punching down and taking the easiest, cheapest shots at movies we already know are terrible. And while all of us on the /Film staff are all about taking shots at Donald Trump, even the nominations given to Fahrenheit 11/9 feel like a stretch for the Razzies, especially when you’re nominating Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Kellyanne Conway for the acting categories.

Anyway, here are the nominees:

Worst Picture

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Holmes & Watson

Robin Hood

Winchester

Worst Actress

Jennifer Garner – Peppermint

Amber Heard – London Fields

Melissa McCarthy – The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Helen Mirren – Winchester

Amanda Seyfried The Clapper

Worst Actor

Johnny Depp (Voice Only) – Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell – Holmes & Watson

John Travolta – Gotti

Donald J. Trump (As Himself) – Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Bruce Willis – Death Wish

Worst Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx – Robin Hood

Ludacris (Voice Only) – Show Dogs

Joel McHale – The Happytime Murders

John C. Reilly – Holmes & Watson

Justice Smith – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) – Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden – Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston – Gotti

Jaz Sinclair – Slender Man

Melania Trump (As Herself) – Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) – The Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) – Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) – Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) – Gotti

Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness – Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America…)

Death Wish

Holmes & Watson

The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)

Robin Hood

Worst Director

Etan Cohen – Holmes & Watson

Kevin Connolly – Gotti

James Foley – Fifty Shades Freed

Brian Henson – The Happytime Murders

The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter) – Winchester

Worst Screenplay

Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley

Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James

Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers