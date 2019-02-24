2019 Indie Spirit Awards Winners: ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Finally Gets The Love It Deserves
Posted on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
The 2019 Independent Spirit Awards were last night, honoring the best in independent cinema before Hollywood gathers for the Academy Awards. Even though some movies that ended up nominated for Oscars took home trophies last night, the best thing to come out of the 2019 Indie Spirit Awards winners was the love shown to If Beale Street Could Talk. The film from Barry Jenkins movie that didn’t get anywhere near the amount of accolades it deserved from the Academy Awards, but last night it took home Best Feature and Best Director, not to mention further affirmation of Regina King‘s work as Best Supporting Actress.
Get the full list of 2019 Indie Spirit Awards winners below.
Along with big awards going to If Beale Street Could Talk, the Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me? walked away with some more awards. Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty won Best Screenplay, which could be a good sign for their win on Oscar night, and Richard E. Grant won Best Supporting Actor for his charming and heartbreaking role.
Eighth Grade landed another award for writing with the award for Best First Screenplay going to Bo Burnham. This comes after the upset of the film winning Best Original Screenplay from the Writers Guild of America.
Meanwhile, Oscar nominee Glenn Close continued a winning streak for her lead role in The Wife, and Ethan Hawke got the attention he deserved for starring in First Reformed. The latter isn’t nominated for an Oscar, so there’s no chance of an upset there, but it’s a performance deserves plenty of recognition.
Anyway, get the rest of the 2019 Indie Spirit Awards winners below (in bold)
BEST FEATURE
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
You Were Never Really Here
BEST DIRECTOR
Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Hereditary
Sorry to Bother You
The Tale
We the Animals
Wildlife
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Helena Howard, Madeline’s Madeline
Carey Mulligan, Wildlife
BEST MALE LEAD
John Cho, Searching
Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Christian Malheiros, Socrates
Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here
Kayli Carter, Private Life
Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace
J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Raúl Castillo, We the Animals
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade
John David Washington, Monsters and Men
BEST SCREENPLAY
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette
Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Christina Choe, Nancy
Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds
Jennifer Fox, The Tale
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Connor, Madeline’s Madeline
Diego Garcia, Wildlife
Benjamin Loeb, Mandy
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria
Zak Mulligan, We the Animals
Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale
Nick Houy, Mid90s
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
Shirkers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Burning (South Korea)
The Favourite (United Kingdom)
Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Debra Granik
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
A Bread Factory
En el Septimo Dia
Never Goin’ Back
Socrates
Thunder Road
PRODUCERS AWARD – The 22nd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
Shrihari Sathe
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 25th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Alex Moratto, Director of Sócrates
Ioana Uricaru, Director of Lemonade
Jeremiah Zagar, Director of We the Animals
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 24th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Alexandria Bombach, Director of On Her Shoulders
Bing Liu, Director of Minding the Gap
RaMell Ross, Director of Hale County This Morning, This Evening
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Suspiria