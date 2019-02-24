The 2019 Independent Spirit Awards were last night, honoring the best in independent cinema before Hollywood gathers for the Academy Awards. Even though some movies that ended up nominated for Oscars took home trophies last night, the best thing to come out of the 2019 Indie Spirit Awards winners was the love shown to If Beale Street Could Talk. The film from Barry Jenkins movie that didn’t get anywhere near the amount of accolades it deserved from the Academy Awards, but last night it took home Best Feature and Best Director, not to mention further affirmation of Regina King‘s work as Best Supporting Actress.

Get the full list of 2019 Indie Spirit Awards winners below.

Along with big awards going to If Beale Street Could Talk, the Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me? walked away with some more awards. Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty won Best Screenplay, which could be a good sign for their win on Oscar night, and Richard E. Grant won Best Supporting Actor for his charming and heartbreaking role.

Eighth Grade landed another award for writing with the award for Best First Screenplay going to Bo Burnham. This comes after the upset of the film winning Best Original Screenplay from the Writers Guild of America.

Meanwhile, Oscar nominee Glenn Close continued a winning streak for her lead role in The Wife, and Ethan Hawke got the attention he deserved for starring in First Reformed. The latter isn’t nominated for an Oscar, so there’s no chance of an upset there, but it’s a performance deserves plenty of recognition.

Anyway, get the rest of the 2019 Indie Spirit Awards winners below (in bold)

BEST FEATURE



Eighth Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

You Were Never Really Here

BEST DIRECTOR

Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Hereditary

Sorry to Bother You

The Tale

We the Animals

Wildlife

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Helena Howard, Madeline’s Madeline

Carey Mulligan, Wildlife



BEST MALE LEAD



John Cho, Searching

Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Christian Malheiros, Socrates

Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Kayli Carter, Private Life

Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace

J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy

BEST SUPPORTING MALE



Raúl Castillo, We the Animals

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade

John David Washington, Monsters and Men

BEST SCREENPLAY



Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Christina Choe, Nancy

Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds

Jennifer Fox, The Tale

Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Connor, Madeline’s Madeline

Diego Garcia, Wildlife

Benjamin Loeb, Mandy

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria

Zak Mulligan, We the Animals

BEST EDITING

Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale

Nick Houy, Mid90s

BEST DOCUMENTARY



Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

Shirkers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM



Burning (South Korea)

The Favourite (United Kingdom)

Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan) BONNIE AWARD Debra Granik

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

A Bread Factory

En el Septimo Dia

Never Goin’ Back

Socrates

Thunder Road

PRODUCERS AWARD – The 22nd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

Shrihari Sathe

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 25th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

Alex Moratto, Director of Sócrates

Ioana Uricaru, Director of Lemonade

Jeremiah Zagar, Director of We the Animals

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 24th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

Alexandria Bombach, Director of On Her Shoulders

Bing Liu, Director of Minding the Gap

RaMell Ross, Director of Hale County This Morning, This Evening

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Suspiria