Awards season has brought another key victory for the powerful Mexican drama Roma. Last night, the Director’s Guild of America handed out their 2019 awards, and Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film went to Alfonso Cuarón for his work behind the camera on the Netflix movie. After winning one of the 2019 DGA Awards, it’s practically a done deal that he’ll walk away with the Oscar for Best Director. But that wasn’t the only award handed out.

Bo Burnham landed the award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director, giving Bradley Cooper his second loss of the night. It’s a well-deserved victory for the indie gem Eighth Grade that should have been given many more nominations during awards season.

As for documentary, a win for Tim Wardle and Three Identical Strangers feels a little like an upset. Won’t You Be My Neighbor and Free Solo have been favorites on the documentary circuit, despite the former being snubbed at the Oscars. But it’s not as if Three Identical Strangers wasn’t deserving, so it’s still an award worth celebrating.

Meanwhile, on the television side, Adam McKay won one of his two nominations for the HBO series Succession. And it wasn’t the only victory for HBO as Bill Hader won the comedy directing award for Barry. But the award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series landed at Showtime with Ben Stiller winning for Escape at Dannemora.

For the full list of winners, including plenty more television categories, head to the DGA website.

FEATURE FILM

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Carlos López Estrada – Blindspotting

Matthew Heineman – A Private War

Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Morgan Neville – Won’t Your Be My Neighbor

Ramell Ross – Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhely & Jimmy Chin – Free Solo

Tim Wardle – Three Identical Strangers

Betsy West & Julie Cohen – RBG

TELEVISION

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark, “Reparations”

Leslie Linka Glatter – Homeland, “Paean to the People”

Chris Long – The Americans, “START”

Adam McKay – Succession, “Celebration”

Daina Reid – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta, “FUBU”

Bill Hader – Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Hiro Murai – Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins”

Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills”

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Cary Joji Fukunaga – Maniac

David Leveaux & Alex Rudzinski – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Barry Levinson – Paterno

Ben Stiller – Escape at Dannemora

Jean-Marc Valée – Sharp Objects