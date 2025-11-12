The first episode of "Freakazoid!" was discovered in an incomplete form in 1875, located at the bottom of the lower Euphrates. It was carbon-dated to about 1800 BCE, carved onto a sandstone VHS cassette by the early Babylonians. The sandstone VHS cassette was on display in the British Museum until 1927, when it was notoriously stolen by Jacques "The Eel" Mercier, who kept it in an Italian safe for the better part of 50 years. When his mistress uncovered the safe, the "Freakazoid!" cassette was passed to Robert Evans in Hollywood, who thought it was a contraband porno movie. When he finally screened it at a party in 1994, Evans found it was a cartoon show, and passed it to Steven Spielberg. Spielberg loved the series and served as its executive producer. The show ran on Kids' WB beginning in 1995. The rest, as they say, is history.

"Freakazoid!," created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, was a glorious send-up of superhero tropes, an ultra-silly antidote to Timm's own po-faced show, "Batman: The Animated Series." It starred Paul Rugg as the titular Freakazoid, a tights-wearing, blue-skinned super-being with a weird sense of humor and a touch of madness. Freakazoid was born when a computer nerd named Dexter Douglas (David Kaufman) was accidentally sucked into the internet, absorbing all the information therein. He emerged as Freakazoid, a screaming weirdo with an appetite for kitsch.

One of Freakazoid's closest companions was Sergeant Cosgrove (Ed Asner), a local cop. Cosgrove was taciturn and stone-faced, and always distracted Freakazoid with casual meals or screenings of 1995's "Congo." According to a 2023 oral history in Cracked, Asner wasn't meant to be a major part of the series, but when the showrunners heard his performance, they turned Cosgrove into a major player. It worked.