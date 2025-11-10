Power Rangers Boss Got Angry When One Star Was Too Good At Their Action Scenes

"Power Rangers" was one of the biggest franchises in the 1990s. It was a monumental piece of children's television that helped push the boom of Japanese media in the West, introduced millions of kids to the magic of tokusatsu, and had the kind of diversity Hollywood's only started to seek out 30 years later.

Though there are many different "Power Rangers" TV series and movies (most of them unconnected and unrelated), the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" — itself a partial adaptation of the Japanese tokusatsu series "Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger" — is still easily the best known. But as popular as the show proved to be, behind the scenes, things were not great. It's now widely known that the "Mighty Morphin" cast was severely overworked and underpaid (many of the actors were literal teenagers), while certain cast members faced homophobia, sexism, and more at the hands of the crew, including the producers.

As documented in PopCrush's 2016 oral history of "Mighty Morphin," David Yost initially auditioned to play the Rangers' leader, Jason/the Red Ranger, before being cast as Billy Cranston/the Blue Ranger. Yost, however, struggled to identify with the quiet, shy tech wizard Billy and didn't want him to be the geeky weak link in a group of athletes — something that didn't fly with "Power Rangers" creator (and admitted Zionist) Haim Saban.

"When I was first cast, and we were training in martial arts before we started filming, I started getting pretty good, and I remember Saban coming in and being really upset because he thought I looked too good," Yost recalled. "He didn't want my character to look good. When I saw him get angry, it kind of put the fear of God in me — I was like: 'Oh, s***, I don't want to piss him off.'"