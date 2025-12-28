Why Test Audiences Hated Guardians Of The Galaxy's Drax (And How Marvel Fixed The Character)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When James Gunn's superhero caper film "Guardians of the Galaxy" was released in 2014, it was considered something of a risk. It was part of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while that series had already produced numerous giganto blockbusters, there was no reason to believe that "Guardians" would keep the ball rolling. Most notably, the characters were too obscure. Surprisingly, Gunn's impish humor seduced audiences, and "Guardians" proved to be as big a hit as many Marvel films. It became so popular, movie fans could now recognize obscure characters like Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) on sight.

Drax was a fun character. A gray-skinned alien, Drax was the "muscle" of the group, happy to charge into battle and do damage with his bare hands. He came from a species that didn't speak in poetry or metaphors, and he didn't understand jokes or sarcasm. When Rocket declares that most of your jokes will go over Drax's head, Drax proudly declares that nothing can go over his head, as he would easily reach up and catch it with his lightning-fast reflexes.

According to Tara Bennett and Paul Terry's 2021 book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of a Cinematic Universe," Drax was a difficult character to "crack." Gunn and screenwriter Nicole Perlman had envisioned the character as he is described above — as coming from a planet that doesn't have metaphors — but early test screenings left audiences cold on Drax. No one laughed at the character, and executive producer Kevin Feige couldn't understand why. They eventually figured out what was happening. In the initial cut of "Guardians," Rocket's speech explaining Drax was absent. Once it was written and inserted into the movie, audiences finally got it, and the character became clear.