The Stand By Me Movie Made A Change To Stephen King's Story That He Wished He Had Written

This post contains spoilers for "Stand By Me" and its source material.

Stephen King's "The Body" ends with an emotional gut-punch. The novella unfolds from the perspective of Gordie, who recounts his enduring friendship with three boys — Chris Chambers, Teddy Duchamp, and Vern Tessio — in Castle Rock. A local gang accidentally discovers the dead body of a missing kid, and the trio decides to find it to become famous.

Unfortunately, things go horribly wrong while they're camping out, and Chris ends up pulling a gun on the gang out of fear. The kids drift apart after the harrowing incident, but Chris and Gordie remain close friends. However, in a heartbreaking turn of events, we learn that Chris has been fatally stabbed in the present day, while Vern and Teddy have also suffered accidental deaths. This tragic twist casts Gordie as an adult desperately chasing nostalgia, as these memories — no matter how painful — are all he has of his dear friends.

Rob Reiner's adaptation of King's novella, "Stand by Me," alters a few details, including who reaches out for the gun before the climactic confrontation. Reiner spoke to Variety to commemorate the film's 30th anniversary and explained how this minute change recontextualizes everything. Turns out, King himself is a fan of this narrative tweak: