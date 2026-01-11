Sylvester Stallone Says Cutting This Scene From Rambo: First Blood Was A Big Mistake

"First Blood" remains one of the best action movies ever made, partly because it has more depth than your standard actioner. It seems the original script had even more layers than the final film, too. According to star Sylvester Stallone, there was a scene where it's revealed Brian Dennehy's Sheriff William Teasle actually fought in the Korean War, which would have further motivated his clash with Vietnam vet John J. Rambo.

Long before the days of John Wick and Jack Reacher there was John J. Rambo. The former green beret started out in the pages of David Morrell's 1972 novel "First Blood," where he was portrayed as a tortured Vietnam War vet haunted by his experiences abroad. Born out of two harrowing true stories about war veterans, Rambo was nothing like the uber macho action figure he'd become as Stallone's movie franchise took off. But he was quite similar to the very first big screen iteration of the character.

In 1982's "First Blood," director Ted Kotcheff recreated the mix of action and social commentary that had characterized Morrell's book — though much of that was down to Stallone himself. William Sackheim and Michael Kozoll wrote the original script which was then heavily edited by Sly, who took out all the killing as a way of making the protagonist more likable. Indeed, John J. remains uncharacteristically restrained throughout his first movie. While the body count ballooned with subsequent films in the franchise, Rambo didn't kill anyone intentionally in "First Blood," despite the fact he's almost overwhelmed by the Washington State Troopers, the local police force of Hope, Washington, and the National Guard. But there was one edit Sly didn't make, which he wishes would have stayed in the film.