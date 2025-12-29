Why Jerry O'Connell Once Decided To Let Live Cockroaches Co-Star In His Mouth

John Payson's 1996 comedy "Joe's Apartment" was the first theatrical feature put out by MTV Studios, which seems like a miscalculation. Surely MTV, still a giant in popular culture at the time, would want to put out a concert film, or something more closely related to the network's musical content. Instead, they made a feature film about a poor sap who has to share his dingy New York apartment with millions of singing, dancing cockroaches. It was based on Payon's 1992 short film that played on MTV in between music videos.

"Joe's Apartment" is plenty gross. Joe (Jerry O'Connell), a fresh-faced hayseed, moved to New York, instantly weaseling his way into a rent-controlled apartment. The catch was that he had several million insect roommates who chanted and sang in unison. The cockroaches' singing was provided by a cappella giants Rockapella, and they were visually realized using super-advanced CGI provided by Blue Sky Studios. Many of the cockroaches were played by actual bugs, using advanced and (no doubt) onerous insect-wrangling techniques.

Needless to say, it wasn't a huge hit. It only appeals to a very specific breed of weirdo who can get behind revolting, scatological slapstick, but who also owns Rockapella records. In brief, "Joe's Apartment" is my jam.

There was a scene early in "Joe's Apartment" wherein Joe, eating his breakfast cereal, didn't realize two cockroaches were on his spoon. To shoot that scene, there was no CGI, and O'Connell actually put real cockroaches in his mouth. In Vol. 3, issue #2 of Sci-Fi Entertainment Magazine (from 1996), O'Connell said he was determined to put the bugs in his mouth, knowing that Nicolas Cage, an actor he admired, ate a real cockroach on camera for the film "Vampire's Kiss."