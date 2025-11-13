The Toxic Reason The Men In Black Headquarters Set Could Never Be Built Again

Barry Sonnenfeld's sci-fi comedy "Men in Black" was one of the more notable blockbusters of the 1990s. The film's screenplay was extrapolated from real-life urban myths about mysterious men in back suits (MIBs) who would visit people who had allegedly been abducted by aliens. MIBs had already appeared in "The X-Files," and their legend was passed around ufology circles for years. Sonnenfeld's "Men in Black" imagined the lives of MIBs as, essentially, sci-fi immigration officials, charged with policing the extraterrestrials living on Earth. Because the existence of aliens on Earth would cause a public panic, the Men in Black operate entirely in secret. They're equipped with memory-erasing devices they can use on any witnesses, and none of them use their original names. The two main characters of "Men in Black" are agents J (Will Smith) and K (Tommy Lee Jones).

The Men in Black operate out of a massive airport-like headquarters building that's always bustling with extraterrestrial activity. Human and aliens work together to protect the wellbeing and interests of all alien immigrants, while also engaging in a large-scale technology exchange — meaning the Men in Black have alien cars and guns at their disposal.

The production designer on "Men in Black" was Bo Welch, best known for his work on several Tim Burton movies. Welch discussed his amazing sets for "Men in Black" (which earned an Academy Award nomination) in a 2022 oral history for Inverse, where he discussed his inspiration for his Headquarters designs, as well as the unfortunately toxic materials he used to build it.