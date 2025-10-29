Al Pacino's Fast-Paced Football Movie Is A Classic That Sports Fans Can't Miss

When Oliver Stone's football epic "Any Given Sunday" was released during the 1999 awards season, it felt like football cinema had come to an end. Stone's 162-minute supra-drama seemed to incorporate every possible football story into one movie, telling multiple tales inside an enormous ensemble made up of some of the hottest Hollywood stars at the time. Al Pacino was at the center of the film, playing Tony D'Amato, the coach of the fictional Miami Sharks. The Sharks used to be unassailable champions, but have fallen on hard times recently and are now struggling to make the playoffs.

On the field, a once-star quarterback "Cap" Rooney (Dennis Quaid) has to face that he may be aging out of the game, and sees the rise of the cockier but far more capable Willie "Steamin'" Beamen (Jamie Foxx). Willie frequently improvises on the field and strays from plays, angering the other members of the team, especially J-Man (LL Cool J), another veteran. Regardless, Willie becomes a superstar. Meanwhile, another teammate (Lawrence Taylor) is wrestling with drug addiction, and faces the fact that another football injury may leave him disabled or dead.

Cameron Diaz plays the cutthroat team owner who butts heads with Tony over how the game ought to be played, and how the team ought to be marketed. James Woods plays the team doctor, a slimy character who fudges many diagnoses. Lauren Holly plays Tony's wife, although she cares more about his wealth and fame than him as a person. Tony has a girlfriend in the form of a sex worker named Mandy (Elizabeth Berkley). Jim Brown and Aaron Eckhart play team strategists, and Ann-Margret plays the mother of the Diaz character.

"Any Given Sunday" is every football movie rolled into one.