Forrest Gump's Shrimp Storyline Led To One Of Hollywood's Grossest Mistakes

Winston Groom, the author of the 1986 novel the film is based on, had a dear friend called George Radcliff to whom he dedicated his book, alongside his other childhood buddy, Jimbo Meador — both of them being real-life inspirations. Radcliff lived an exciting life, as it's detailed in Mobile Bay Magazine, including that he knew Willie Nelson, hung out with John Wayne, and challenged Paul McCartney to an arm-wrestling contest. Given his larger-than-life persona, he was a huge inspiration for Groom when creating some of the most memorable events in Gump's life — like meeting Elvis Presley, Presidents Nixon and John F. Kennedy — as well as coming up with the Bubba Gump Shrimp plotline.

After his boisterous and full-speed youth, Radcliff calmed down enough to buy a boat and spend most of his time out on the sea, shrimpin'. A much more laid-back lifestyle compared to his younger years. As his daughter recalled in an interview, "He bought this shrimp boat called the Baghdad. He thought it was awesome. Then he just wanted to shrimp around Mobile Bay all the time."

In addition to Meador's knowledge and love for shrimp, that's where the shrimping storyline in "Forrest Gump" originated from, which eventually had its own influence and impact when businessman Anthony Zolezzi bought the rights to use the name Bubba Gump Shrimp from Paramount Pictures to revive his seafood company. It turned out to be a successful move, so much so that Zolezzi and his friends also licensed the name to open an actual restaurant called Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. in 1996. In no time, the place became so popular that they turned it into a franchise and eventually sold it to Landry's, Inc. in 2010 for an undisclosed amount (via Smoky Mountains). Today, the restaurant chain counts over 30 branches worldwide.