Why Midori Francis' Dr. Mika Yasuda Left Grey's Anatomy

In May of 2024, Deadline reported that, after just two years and seasons on "Grey's Anatomy," actress Midori Francis would hang up her stethoscope as Dr. Mika Yasuda. Francis, who was previously known for projects like "Dash & Lily," signed with agency WME to try and book more varied roles and split "amicably" from the long-running medical series, which was created by Shonda Rhimes but has been helmed by showrunner Meg Marinis since the show's landmark 20th season.

Who was Francis's Mika, and how did she leave the series? Mika arrives in season 19 as part of a group of new interns, and thanks to a mountain of student debt, she works multiple jobs in addition to her surgical internship, leading to some serious burnout (though she's ultimately helped out by Kim Raver's Dr. Teddy Altman, the chief of surgery at Grey Sloan). When her sister Chloe (Julia Rose) shows up in Seattle for treatment for advanced colorectal cancer, Mika's personal and professional lives collide. Exhausted from working such a strenuous job and stressed about her sister's health, Mika falls asleep behind the wheel with Chloe in her car, leading to a car crash, and Chloe later dies from her injuries.

Despite a burgeoning romantic relationship with her fellow intern Dr. Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane), Mika can't bear working at Grey Sloan even after an extended break mandated by her superior, Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), who's overseeing this class of interns. As they work on a patient suffering from heatstroke, Mika has a breakdown and realizes that she doesn't need more time off; she needs to leave the hospital where her sister died. So what did Francis have to say about her dramatic departure?